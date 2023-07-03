Three Plead Guilty To Charges Related to Theft of Warhol and Pollock Artworks in Major Burglary Ring

Three of the nine suspects charged for stealing artworks by Andy Warhol and Jackson Pollock — as part of a burglary ring that targeted local museums — have pleaded guilty to federal charges.

On June 30, The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reported that Ralph Parry and Francesco “Frank” Tassiello pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit theft of major artwork, concealment and disposal of major artwork and interstate transportation of stolen property. The newspaper also reported that Daryl Rinker pleaded guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit concealment and disposal of major artwork and interstate transportation of stolen property.

Two weeks prior, the US Attorney’s office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Parry, Tassiello, and Rinker were among nine people that had finally been charged with conspiring to break into 20 museums and other institutions to steal millions in art works, sports memorabilia, antique firearms, and other items. The thefts took place in six states over a 20-year span.

The stolen artworks were specifically Warhol’s 1984 screenprint Le Grande Passion and Pollock’s vibrant blue 1949 painting Springs Winter, taken from the Everhart Museum in 2005; and the painting Upper Hudson by Jasper Cropsey, taken from the Ringwood Manor in Ringwood, New Jersey in in 2011. The suspects are also accused of stealing more than $1 million in memorabilia from the Yogi Berra Museum, including nine World Series rings; six championship belts from the International Boxing Hall of Fame; more than 30 golf and horse racing trophies; a Tiffany lamp; $400,000 in gold nuggets; and four firearms worth a combined $1 million.

While there is the possibility the Warhol and Pollock art works might be recovered, the indictment alleges that one of those charged, Nicholas Dombek, burned Upper Hudson, estimated to be worth $500,000, to avoid the possibility of its being used as evidence against crime ring members.

Court records said Rinker purchased several stolen firearms, including an 1860 rifle worth $250,000. According to the Associated Press, the weapons were seized during the investigation and are now in the custody of the FBI.

The Times-Tribune reported that Chris Caputo, Rinker’s attorney, said that his client was “very sorry” and emphasized that he did not participate in the original thefts of the items. Court records said Tassielo and Parry were involved in the crime ring as drivers. Tassiello’s attorney declined to comment to the newspaper and attempts to reach Parry’s attorney were unsuccessful.

According to the Associated Press, the two other defendants have plea hearings scheduled on July 5 and three other defendants are scheduled for trial later this year. Authorities said Dombek, the only person charged who did not turned himself in, still remains at large.