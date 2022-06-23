Timothy Taylor Joins Wave of New York Galleries Opening in Tribeca

Timothy Taylor, one of London’s premier galleries, will relocate its New York space from Chelsea to Tribeca next year, joining a wave of New York enterprises that have recently set up shop in the Lower Manhattan neighborhood.

The gallery’s new location will take over a 6,000-square-foot space in Tribeca on the ground floor of 74 Leonard Street. Leading the renovation of the Tribeca location is the New York-based architectural firm studioMDA.

“The pandemic was actually the catalyst for our expansion,” Timothy Taylor, who first brought his enterprise to New York in 2016 as an experiment, told ARTnews in an interview. “The heightened visibility that New York continued to hold during those unusual months gave us the confidence to expand at the first moment that we had the opportunity to do so.”

David Zwirner, Mendes Wood DM, James Cohan, P.P.O.W, and Canada are just a few of the galleries that have opened in Tribeca in the past couple years. Pace Gallery also has plans to open a Tribeca space later this year.

Taylor, whose gallery opened in New York in 2016 and expanded its London headquarters in 2017, represents artists based in the U.S. like Hilary Pecis, Honor Titus, Chris Martin, Alex Katz, and Josephine Meckseper, as well as U.K. artists like Sahara Longe and Antonia Showering.

In advance of the New York gallery’s relocation, Taylor brought on Stephen Truax, who came on as a director earlier this month after departing Cheim & Read gallery, where he worked for seven years. Truax will work with Taylor and another of the gallery’s partners, Chloe Waddington, who is based in the U.S., to build out the dealer’s program in New York. He will preside over sales, art fairs, and exhibition development, both at the gallery and for institutions, and his work for Taylor will help “expand and concentrate the ambitions of our U.S. presence,” Taylor said.

For Taylor, the move to Tribeca is set to mark an important chapter in the gallery’s development.

“The forced pause of the pandemic also gave us space to consider what the future of the gallery would look like,” he said. “One of the defining goals of the gallery is to have a program that spans generations, so it was always going to be about finding a space that suited that dynamic.”