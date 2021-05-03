Artist-Activist Titus Kaphar Signs with United Talent Agency as He Expands into Film, TV, and Podcasts

United Talent Agency has inked artist, filmmaker, and activist Titus Kaphar.

Last year, Kaphar’s critically acclaimed solo exhibition was held at Gagosian New York. He also landed his second Time cover with one of his paintings, that being of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement. The agency will work with Kaphar across all mediums including TV, film, publishing and podcasts.

The artist joins the agency ahead of the launch of his own production company, Revolution Ready. His forthcoming film projects, currently in post-production, translate his paintings to the screen in both feature and short film formats. Kaphar’s filmed works are an extension of his studio practice, adapting existing bodies of painting and sculpture to the screen to provide more democratic access for audiences to experience his canon.

The Kalamazoo, Michigan native and Yale School of Art graduate has had solo exhibitions of his paintings, sculptures, and installations on display in such venues as the Studio Museum in Harlem, MoMA PS1, and the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC, among several others. Kaphar was named a MacArthur “Genius” Fellow in 2018. His commitment to socially engaged art and racial justice led him to establish NXTHVN, a non-profit arts organization that empowers artists and curators of color through education and access.

“Simply put, Titus Kaphar is a visionary and we are so excited to partner with him on this next chapter of his career. We look forward to getting his bold, important films out to a broad scope of people all over the world,” said Arthur Lewis, UTA Fine Arts Creative Director.

Gagosian Gallery will continue to represent Kaphar in Fine Arts and Exhibitions.

This story first appeared on Deadline.