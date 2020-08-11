Deep Read of Toyin Ojih Odutola, National Museum of China Stages Covid-19 Show, and More: Morning Links from August 11, 2020

To receive in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

Profiles

Zadie Smith went long and deep on artist Toyin Ojih Odutola in a current “cultural moment of radical countervailing, perhaps as potent as that experienced in the sixties.” [The New Yorker]

Sonya Clark, Ja’Tovia Gary, Aiko Hachisuka, and Juliana Huxtable are among the artists who join others from the worlds of design, fashion, and food in T magazine’s “15 Creative Women for Our Time.” [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]

Gagosian gallery chief operating officer Andrew Fabricant speaks about the state of business in trying times. “Working under pressure to produce results in terms of sales, and online viewing platforms, and keeping staff informed and in line…it’s debilitating, because you’re at the mercy of so much data and information at any given point in time. You can’t control it.” [Penta]

News

At the National Museum of China in Beijing, an “open-submission show of professional and amateur art celebrates medical workers with propaganda posters and Socialist Realist statues.” [The Art Newspaper]

“Tom Rauffenbart had resolved to create a tribute to his partner, the artist David Wojnarowicz. A sewing circle of women took up the cause for both men, stitching through lockdown.” [The New York Times]

Here’s the story of how, in her new book Men to Avoid in Art and Life, Nicole Tersigni “explains mansplaining with help from 17th-century art.” [The New York Times]

The deaths of Berlin-based curator Rebeccah Blum and artist Saul Fletcher “has sparked a debate amongst artists about the standard of mental health provision in the arts industry, with some artists concerned that ‘expressing needs or imposing boundaries’ in relation to their mental health could be detrimental for their career—even as their work clearly confronts and communicates such an experience.” [The Art Newspaper]

Misc.

“In his column Line Readings, Ivan Brunetti begins with a close read of a single comics unit—a panel, a page, or a spread—and expands outward to encompass the history of comics, and the world as a whole.” The subject this time: Robert Crumb’s “A Short History of America” from 1979. [The Paris Review]

Wayne Thiebaud painted the cover of this week’s issue of the New Yorker: two scoops of ice cream atop a crisp beige cone. [The New Yorker]

Niko Kipouros, founder and CEO of 4ARTechnologies, talks about how blockchain technology could transform the way we purchase and own artwork. [Coin Telegraph]