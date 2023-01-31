Skip to main content
Russian Culture Ministry Demands That Moscow’s Tretyakov Gallery Align with State ‘Spiritual and Moral Values’

Vladimir shovels snow in front of the Tretyakov State Gallery in Moscow, Russia, 7 January 2017. The Siberian winter turns the Orthodox Christmas in the biggest city of Europe into the coldest Christmas Eve in the past 125 years. Meteorologist measured minus 29.8 degrees Celsius in the centre of Moscow, outside the city the temperature went down to minus 32.7 degrees Celsius. Photo: Thomas Körbel/dpa | usage worldwide (Photo by Thomas Körbel/picture alliance via Getty Images)
A man shovels snow in front of the Tretyakov State Gallery in Moscow, Russia, in this 2017 file photo. Photo by Thomas Körbel/picture alliance via Getty Images

The Russian Ministry of Culture reportedly sent a letter to Moscow’s Tretyakov Gallery demanding that it change its exhibits to be in line with “spiritual and moral values” after a man complained about several works on display.

The letter, signed by Department of Museums and Foreign Relations deputy director Natalia Chechel, was sent to the gallery’s general director, Zelfira Tregulova.

According to the Moscow Times, which first reported the news, the letter was prompted by a complaint to the Ministry of Culture that the gallery doesn’t align with the state policy “to preserve and strengthen traditional Russian spiritual and moral values.” The complaint accused the museum of displaying artworks with “signs of a destructive ideology.”

The author of the complaint, Sergei Shadrin, said he felt deep pessimism, emptiness, and hopelessness after viewing the gallery’s contemporary artworks depicting funerals, “drunken alcoholism,” and interpretations of cultural figures.

In particular, Shadrin was upset by Alexander Burganov’s 1978 bronze Pieta statue, calling its absence of a head “a devilish interpretation.”

An employee of the gallery granted anonymity told the Moscow Times, “We are dealing with a typical Soviet way of dealing with objectionable art, allegedly by a letter from the people, which is given official circulation.”

The letter from the Ministry of Culture demands that Tregulova respond to Shadrin’s complaint by February 6.

