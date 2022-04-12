Turner Prize Names Four Nominees for 2022 Edition, Including One Whitney Biennial Artist

The Turner Prize, the United Kingdom’s most prestigious and often controversial artist award, has revealed the four nominees for this year’s edition. Among them is one participant in the current Whitney Biennial in New York.

Dedicated to artists based in the U.K., the Turner Prize has regularly generated controversy because its nominees and winners tend to produce hyper-conceptual art. This year’s four nominees are Heather Phillipson, Ingrid Pollard, Veronica Ryan, and Sin Wai Kin.

This year, an exhibition of the nominees’ work will take place at Tate Liverpool, marking the first time in 15 years that the show has been staged there. When Tate Liverpool hosted the Turner Prize show in 2007, it was also the first time that an institution outside London hosted the exhibition. The exhibition is now regularly hosted at venues across the U.K.

The winner of the Turner Prize receives £25,000 ($32,500), and the other shortlisted nominees each receive £10,000 ($13,000). Past winners include some of today’s most well-known artists, including Lubaina Himid, Damien Hirst, Anish Kapoor, Steve McQueen, and Wolfgang Tillmans.

The past three editions of Turner Prize have not played out as many expected. In 2019, the nominees famously shared the cash purse rather than naming one winner; in 2020, the award was called off and grants were given out instead; and in 2021, only collectives were nominated.

Nothing in today’s announcement indicated that anything quite so unconventional would play out this year.

“With so many museums and galleries reopening in May 2021, it’s been a terrific 12 months for contemporary British art, as demonstrated by this excitingly rich and varied Turner Prize shortlist,” said Alex Farquharson, director of Tate Britain and co-chair of the Turner Prize nominating committee. “Art has provided much-needed enjoyment and escape over the past year, but it has also helped to reconnect us with each other and the world around us, as the practices of the four shortlisted artists variously exemplify. I congratulate all four artists on their brilliant contributions and can’t wait to see their exhibition at Tate Liverpool.”

The nominees for the 2022 Turner Prize are: