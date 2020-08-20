Turner Prize Winners Stand in Solidarity with Tate Workers and More: Morning Links from August 20, 2020

News

The Los Angeles Times has been diligently tracking the demolition of four buildings at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art that are being torn down to make room for a proposed Peter Zumthor–designed building. Here’s the latest. [Los Angeles Times]

A functioning coal power plant in Helsinki is slated to be decommissioned by 2024 and could be turned into an arts and culture hub similar to Tate Modern, as outlined in a new 10-year report for the Finnish capital. [The Art Newspaper]

A 19th-century painting by French artist Nicolas Rousseau, which was looted by the Nazis, is currently on display in northeast France as officials try to locate its rightful owner. [The Guardian]

Phillips and Poly, a China-based auction house, will jointly stage their 20th century and contemporary art evening sales in Hong Kong in November. [Art Market Monitor]

The 10 artists who received won this year’s Turner Prize have published an open letter in solidarity with the 313 workers at Tate Enterprises whose jobs were made redundant last week. [The Art Newspaper]

Painting

Sam Gilliam’s “color-rich, spirit-filled” draped paintings, which first went on view last fall, are a “welcome” addition to Dia:Beacon. [The Wall Street Journal]

A 2013 painting by Nicole Eisenman, which hangs in the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh, is “a tribute, of sorts, to the wonderful weirdness of human togetherness,” writes Sebastian Smee. [The Washington Post]

“Periwinkle is a Modernist word for a Modernist color. It’s a word that has several meanings,” opines Katy Kelleher, who has written extensively on color, in an essay examining the history of the hue. [The Paris Review]

Museum Reopenings

Jason Farago visits a reopened Dia:Beacon, which has just put back on display D.J. Carl Craig’s work Party/After-Party. He writes, “The basement is almost entirely empty right now, and in this dark vacuum lies one of the smartest and saddest exhibitions I’ve seen in a while.” [The New York Times]

Bay Area museums are in a holding pattern for their fall exhibitions as many still remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We have to be flexible in the near term and be guided by planning longer term,” one official said. [San Francisco Chronicle]