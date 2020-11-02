U.K. Art Institutions Face Another Lockdown and More: Morning Links from November 2, 2020

To receive in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

After accusations of sexual misconduct were leveled against Aydin Aghdashloo, a solo exhibition of the artist’s work in Tehran has been canceled, and Tehran Auction is reportedly considering pulling his work from a sale planned for December. [The New York Times]

The Yarat Contemporary Art Space in Baku, Azerbaijan, closed an exhibition of work by Ahmet Ögüt after the artist called the institution’s use of his name on a banner next to the Azerbaijani flag a “propaganda tool” in the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict. [The Art Newspaper]

An edition of Jasper Johns’s print Flags I (1973), featuring his iconic American flag image, has been donated to the British Museum in London. [The Guardian]

Art institutions across the United Kingdom will be forced to close until December 2 as the country faces a new wave of lockdown measures. [The Art Newspaper]

The Market

Sotheby’s achieved $141 million at its Impressionist and modern auction last week, with works by Alberto Giacometti, Vincent van Gogh, Marc Chagall, and other marquee names having been sold. [Art Market Monitor]

And here’s an analysis of Sotheby’s October contemporary sale, which totaled $283.9 million. [Art Market Monitor]

Lives

Congolese collector Sindika Dokolo has died at age 48 in a diving accident. [ARTnews]

Doran Ross, a former director of the Fowler Museum at UCLA and a scholar of Ghanaian arts, has died at 73. [Los Angeles Times]

Opinion

Critic Barry Schwabsky writes on the controversial postponement of a Philip Guston retrospective by four museums in the United States and United Kingdom: “To many of the people who run our museums—not art people but bean counters—art is merely branding for the institution.” [The Nation]

Art & Artists

Henry Taylor discussed an unfinished painting depicting the his brother and several airplanes: “If I’m painting, I’m feeling good. So what inspired me? Just being allowed to paint. I don’t need a lot of inspiration, I just need time. Because there’s always something for me to paint.” [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]

The “Bob Ross Experience,” a permanent exhibition and workshop series, has opened in Muncie, Indiana, where the famed television host filmed his painting show for about 10 years. [The New York Times]