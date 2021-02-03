USA Artist Fellowships Go to Njideka Akunyili Crosby, rafa esparza, Carolyn Lazard, and More

The Chicago-based arts nonprofit United States Artists (USA) has named the 60 recipients of this year’s fellowships, which each come with a $50,000 cash award. The selected artists were drawn from 22 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, and represent all age groups and career stages.

Among the awardees in the visual arts, craft, and traditional arts categories are performance artist rafa esparza; quilt portraitist Bisa Butler; photocollage artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby; video and installation artist Carolyn Lazard, and painter and assemblage sculptor Daniel Lind-Ramos.

The program, now in its 15th year, has become closely watched, since many of its awardees go on to achieve fame in the years after winning a fellowship. Among those who have won USA fellowships at various points in their careers are Mark Bradford, Catherine Opie, and Wangechi Mutu.

Awardees are encouraged to use the cash prize in whatever means best supports their lives, from paying rent to financing new projects. In 2020, as a founding partner of Artist Relief, USA helped to distribute $20 million in direct funding to artists impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

“We are grateful for every artist whose artmaking, music, writing, and more is helping us to navigate and cope through this harrowing time in our country,” United States Artists president and CEO Deana Haggag said in a statement. “The 2021 USA Fellows are a testament to the power of art in shaping the world around us and navigating its complexities.”

The complete list of 2021 USA Fellows follows below:

Architecture & Design

Jennifer Bonner / MALL

Walter Hood

Olalekan Jeyifous

Craft

Diedrick Brackens

Bisa Butler

Amber Cowan

Salvador Jiménez-Flores

Cannupa Hanska Luger

Tiff Massey

Erin M. Riley

Dance

Ishmael Houston-Jones

JanpiStar

Emily Johnson

Cynthia Oliver

Ni’Ja Whitson

Film

Faren Humes

Macha Colón

Stephen Maing

Darius Clark Monroe

Naima Ramos-Chapman

Jennifer Reeder

Media

Morehshin Allahyari

Stephanie Dinkins

Lauren Lee McCarthy

Mother Cyborg

Music

Martha Gonzalez

Edward “Kidd” Jordan

Tomeka Reid

Wadada Leo Smith

Mazz Swift

Theater & Performance

Jibz Cameron

Carmelita Tropicana

Christopher Chen

Sandra Delgado

Idris Goodwin

Mia Katigbak

Karen Zacarías

Traditional Arts

Ofelia Esparza

Nathan P. Jackson

Basil Kincaid

Kawika Lum-Nelmida

Carolyn L. Mazloomi

Geo Soctomah Neptune

Delina White

Visual Art

Njideka Akunyili Crosby

Lex Brown

rafa esparza

Maria Gaspar

Sharon Hayes

Carolyn Lazard

Daniel Lind-Ramos

Aki Sasamoto

Writing

Alexander Chee

Eve L. Ewing

Honorée Fanonne Jeffers

Dunya Mikhail

Elizabeth McCracken

Natalie Y. Moore

Danez Smith

Ocean Vuong