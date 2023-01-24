United States Artists Fellowships Awarded to Carolina Caycedo, Christine Sun Kim, Guadalupe Maravilla, and More

The Chicago-based arts nonprofit United States Artists (USA) named 45 recipients of this year’s fellowships, each of which comes with an unrestricted $50,000 cash award. The selected artists represent 19 states, Puerto Rico, and Guam, and a range of age groups and career stages.
Among the awardees in the visual arts category are Carolina Caycedo, Christine Sun Kim, and Guadalupe Maravilla. This is the first year that a fellow from Guam, Roquin-Jon Quichocho Siongco, has been represented.
The program, now in its 17th year, has become closely watched, as many previous awardees have gone on to achieve further accolades in the years after winning a USA fellowship. Notable recipients include painter Howardena Pindell, poet Claudia Rankine, writer Teju Cole, and documentary filmmaker Laura Poitras.
The cash prize can be used however the artists choose, including paying rent to financing new projects.
“We are thrilled to celebrate this remarkable class of artists who reach across disciplines to imagine new forms of artmaking reflecting commitments to care and kinship,” said Judilee Reed, president and CEO of United States Artists, in a statement.
“As we enter this new chapter of United States Artists, we will continue to expand upon our historic commitment to elevating artists and their essential work, modeling new paradigms of support that can allow artists to truly thrive,” she added.
The complete list of 2023 USA Fellows follows below:
Architecture & Design
Alexis Hope
Bryan C. Lee Jr
Krystal C. Mack
Deanna Van Buren
Craft
Ashwini Bhat
Syd Carpenter
Hong Hong
Bukola Koiki
Winnie Owens-Hart
Luis Alvaro Sahagun Nuño
Dance
Ayodele Casel
devynn emory
Antoine Hunter
Ayako Kato
Noemí Segarra Ramírez
Film
M.G. Evangelista
Jason Fitzroy Jeffers
Grace Lee
Loira Limbal
Angelo Madsen Minax
Media
Kite
Rasheedah Phillips
Angela Washko
Music
Arooj Aftab
Eduardo Alegría
Abdu Ali
Jlin
Theater & Performance
Sharon Bridgforth
Eisa Davis
Leslie Ishii
Kattorris Bang! (Nathalie Nia Faulk and indee mitchell)
Cristal Chanelle Truscott
Traditional Arts
Brenton Jordan
Marques Hanalei Marzan
Barbara Teller Ornelas
Roquin-Jon Quichocho Siongco
Visual Art
Natalie Ball
Carolina Caycedo
Christine Sun Kim
Guadalupe Maravilla
Thaddeus Mosley
Writing
Ernestine Shaankaláxt’ Hayes
Ilya Kaminsky
Alex Marzano-Lesnevich
Ofelia Zepeda