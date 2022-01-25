Prominent Art Storage Company Names Former Sotheby’s E-Commerce Leader as CEO

Uovo, a Queens-based fine art storage and services company with locations in Florida, California, Delaware, and Colorado, has named John Auerbach as its new CEO. Auerbach formerly served in an executive e-commerce role at Sotheby’s for two years, departing in 2019.

Uovo has grown quickly since its founding in 2013, and it has said it wants to become a first-stop storage facility for institutional collections across the art and luxury sectors. The company, which competes with the London-based Crozier, recently expanded its foothold on both the West and East Coasts, acquiring the Bay Area shipping company Ship/Art and Florida’s Museo Vault, which has sites in Miami and West Palm Beach. Uovo is currently eying an expansion to Texas.

The company’s former CEO, Daniel Schmerin, left the position in 2021 after one year in the role. Following Schmerin’s departure, Caroline Page-Katz, who was promoted to the role of president and COO in August 2021, took over business operations. As CEO, Auerbach will handle business development and marketing.

John Auerbach, CEO of UOVO. Courtesy UOVO

Prior to his role at Sotheby’s, Auerbach served in executive positions in the e-commerce space at Christie’s and fashion companies Kate Spade & Co., Gilt Group and Eloquii. He is cofounder of the recently-launched startup LiveArt, a digital private art sales platform, where he will remain as co-chairman.