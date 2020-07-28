Van Gogh’s Final Painting, Picassos in Norway to Be Moved, and More: Morning Links from July 28, 2020

Works by Pablo Picasso and Carl Nesjar being moved from a building in Oslo, Norway.

News

Descendants of Vincent Van Gogh and the Van Gogh Museum have marked the spot, in a village north of Paris, they believe to be the place where the artist painted his last work just hours before his death. [The Art Newspaper]

Norway’s government has begun tearing down a landmark building adorned with giant murals by Pablo Picasso as part of efforts to rebuild government headquarters damaged in the 2011 terrorist attack by the rightwing extremist Anders Breivik. [The Guardian]

The Artes Mundi award—the largest in the UK with a prize of £40,000 (around $52,000)—has been pushed back to 2021 because of the coronavirus. (The shortlist includes Firelei Báez, Dineo Seshee Bopape, Meiro Koizumi, Beatriz Santiago Muñoz, Prabhakar Pachpute, and Carrie Mae Weems.) [The Art Newspaper]

Art

As artists turn to instances of horrific violence and police brutality for subject matter, “questions continue to be raised by activists and members of the arts community about whether the final moments of victims’ lives should ever become images for public consumption, framed and hung on the museum walls,” Ashlie D. Stevens writes. [Salon]

See a survey of women artists who helped shape Impressionsism. [ARTnews]

Market

A Picasso print that sold for $728,000 led a Philips sale of works on paper and editions that brought in $5.4 million. [Art Market Monitor]

The Intersect Aspen art fair (a rebranding of the formerly titled Art Aspen) opened its inaugural online edition last week, with three times as many participants as last year and promising results amid a global economic downturn. [Art Market Monitor]

Misc.

The University of Pennsylvania’s museum of archaeology and anthropology will move part of its collection of 1,300 skulls, including those of enslaved people, after students called for them to be returned to descendants. [The New York Times]

Art collector Eli Broad is selling one of his homes in Malibu. [Architectural on Carbon Beach]

Hauser & Wirth director Graham Steele is leaving after five years with the enterprise to start his own private dealership in L.A. with his husband, the contemporary design dealer Ulysses de Santi. [Artnet News]