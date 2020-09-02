Venice Architecture Biennale Curators Promote ‘Togetherness,’ Tai Shani on Art-World Neutrality, and More: Morning Links from September 2, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

In an attempt to promote “togetherness and solidarity,” the curators of the national pavilions at the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale have issued a joint statement. “We, a growing group of national curators, have come together for the first time to initiate open dialogue,” they write. [E-Flux]

Turner Prize–winning artist Tai Shani speaks out on why she refuses to remain politically neutral in an op-ed, writing, “The bewildering ethical paradoxes of the artworld have become as much part of the artworld as art itself.” [ArtReview]

The Walker Art Center in Minneapolis has initiated a “realignment” in its staff intended to prioritize “what matters to people.” In doing so, five positions are going to be cut. [Minneapolis Star Tribune]

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, whose racist statements about the Black community have previously landed him in trouble, has removed a painting of three Afro-Brazilian deities from a governmental building in his country. [The Art Newspaper]

Coronavirus

Although museums across the U.K. are open again, people are not flocking to them. Many major ones still have lots of tickets available. [The Art Newspaper]

The art scene in Boston, like ones in major cities across the world, is struggling because of the pandemic. Here’s how it can be saved. [Boston Magazine]

Art and Artists

Artist Chloë Bass’s latest is an outdoor exhibition that asks its viewer difficult questions—literally—about themselves and their role in the urban landscape. [The New York Times]

Christopher Knight reviews Amy Sherald’s portrait of Breonna Taylor that covers Vanity Fair this month, writing, “The result is powerful—Breonna Taylor rendered as a Nike, a fierce icon of victory.” [Los Angeles Times]

Although the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam said it wasn’t really by the Dutch Post-Impressionist, a painting that was billed as a rare early van Gogh sold at auction in Germany for €550,000 ($652,000). [Monopol]