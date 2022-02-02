Venice Biennale to Include 213 Artists in ‘Transhistorical’ 2022 Edition

The Venice Biennale, the world’s biggest art exhibition, has named the 213 artists from 58 countries that will participate in its 2022 edition, which is due to run from April 23 to November 27 in Italy. Of those 213 artists, 180 of them have never before shown at the Venice Biennale.
These artists will participate in the main exhibition of the Biennale, which this year is curated by Cecilia Alemani, director and chief curator of High Line Art in New York. Her show is titled “The Milk of Dreams,” its name a reference to a series of drawings that were later turned into a children’s book by Surrealist artist Leonora Carrington. Alemani has said the show will focus on three distinct areas of inquiry: “the representation of bodies and their metamorphoses; the relationship between individuals and technologies; the connection between bodies and the Earth.” The show will include more than 1,000 works.
Like many major art events, the Venice Biennale has faced challenges associated with the pandemic—this year’s edition was originally slated to take place in 2021 but was postponed a full year. When that delay was announced in 2020, Alemani made it clear that she did not want to curate what she called “the coronavirus biennial.” “Often, during times of crisis, there is a shift in artistic production, and if that happens, I want to try to capture it,” she told ARTnews at the time.
Because of the delay, this summer will offer a rare moment in which the Biennale will coincide with Documenta, a touted quinquennial in Kassel, Germany. Documenta this year is being organized by the Indonesian collective ruangrupa, whose artist list is largely devoid of people who show frequently at biennials in Europe.
By contrast, the Venice Biennale includes some artists who are well-known in the U.S. and Europe, including Barbara Kruger, Cecilia Vicuña, and Paula Rego. Still, the focus is primarily artists who are young or under-recognized.
And while the Biennale has long included dead artists in its main exhibition, Alemani’s edition is set to feature even more figures from bygone times than usual. At a press conference announcing the artist list on Wednesday, she said her exhibition would include what she called “time capsules,” which will be aspire to highlight themes and artists from the early 20th century.
Alemani called her Biennale “a transhistoric exhibition, creating a dialogue between the present and past and creating a dialogue between stories of exclusion.” Included in those capsules will be loans from various collectors and institutions, including Remedios Varo’s Armónia (Autorettrato Surgente), 1956, which was bought by Eduardo F. Costantini for a record-breaking $6.19 million in 2020. Across the show, and especially in the “capsules,” there will be an emphasis on Surrealism by women and gender nonconforming artists.
“The exhibition is rooted in posthuman thought,” Alemani said. “Many contemporary artists are imagining a posthuman condition challenging the presumed Western condition using the white man as a measure of all things. They propose difference alliances, fantastic bodies. This is why the exhibition includes a large amount of female and gender nonconforming artists.”
Below is a list of every artist named by Alemani at the press conference for the Biennale this morning. ARTnews will update this article with the complete list when one is posted by the Biennale.
Carla Accardi
Sophia Al-Maria
Marina Apollonio
Gertrud Arndt
Ruth Asawa
Shuvinai Ashoona
Louis Thomas Jérôme Auzoux
Belkis Ayón
Felipe Baeza
Maria Bartusová
Maria Bentivoglio and Annalisa Alloatti
Merikokeb Berhanu
Tomaso Binga
Simnikiwe Buhlungu
Ambra Castagnetti
Regina Cassolo Bracchi
Eglė Budvytytė with Marija Olšauskaitė and Julija Steponaitytė
Leonora Carrington
Giulia Cenci
Gabriel Chaile
Ali Cherri
Ithell Colquhoun
Dadamaino
Lenora de Barros
Agnes Denes
Maya Deren
Lucia Di Luciano
Ibrahim El-Salahi
Sara Enrico
Chiara Enzo
Andra Eradze
Jaider Esbell
Minnie Evans
Alexandra Exter
Simone Fattal
Leonor Fini
Meta Vaux Warrick Fuller
Ilsa Garnier
Linda Gazzera
Ficre Ghebreyesus
Roberto Gil de Montes
Jane Graverol
Laura Grisi
Robert Grosvenor
Aneta Grzeszykowska
Lynn Hershman Leeson
Tishan Hsu
Marguerite Humeau
Jacqueline Humphries
Kudzanai-Violet Hwami
Enrico Imoda
Saodat Ismailova
Aletta Jacobs
Geumhyung Jeong
Lois Maïlou Jones
Birgit Jürgenssen
Bronwyn Katz
Barbara Kruger
Tetsumi Kudo
Kiki Kogelnik
Anna Coleman Ladd
Mire Lee
Baya Mahieddine
Britta Marakatt-Labba
Diego Marcon
Delcy Morelos
Vera Molnár
Mrinalini Mukherjee
Magdalene Odundo
Precious Okoyomon
Akosua Adoma Owusu
Ovartaci
Virginia Overton
Prabhakar Pachpute
Eusapia Palladino
Elisa Giardina Papa
Rosana Paulino
Alexandra Pirici
Ana Põder
Christina Quarles
Carol Rama
Paula Rego
Pinaree Sanpitak
Lillian Schwartz
Amy Sillman
Sable Elyse Smith
Mary Ellen Solt
Toshiko Takaezu
Dorothea Tanning
Bridget Tichenor
Josefa Tolrà
Andra Ursuta
Grazia Varisco
Remedios Varo
Marie Vassilieff
Cecilia Vicuña
Nanda Vigo
Marianne Vitale
Raphaela Vogel
Ulla Wiggen
Frantz Zépherin
Zheng Bo
Unica Zürn
Portia Zvavahera