Victoria & Albert Museum Shifts Schedule, Miami Art Week Party Busted, and More: Morning Links from December 9, 2020

News

Because of the pandemic’s financial impact, London’s Victoria and Albert Museum will be closed two days a week. [The Art Newspaper]

A party in Miami Beach held in tandem with Art Basel was raided by the police because it went against Covid-19 safety protocols. [Page Six]

Collector and philanthropist Sohn Chang-kun has been awarded Korea’s Order of Cultural Merit Geumgwan. He is the first person to receive the award focused on cultural restoration. [The Korean Herald]

Three works from the collection of Claude Hersaint are expected to bring in $28 million during a Christie’s Surrealist art auction. Among them is a René Magritte painting that could become one of the artist’s most expensive works. [Art Market Monitor]

A growing crop of young Hong Kong gallerists could attest to the fact that you don’t even have to be 30 in the city to launch your own enterprise there. [South China Morning Post]

Art & Artists

Creative Capital has revealed the winners of its 2021 grants, with Martine Syms, Wafaa Bilal, Legacy Russell, Jessica Vaughn, and more receiving funds. [Artforum]

Eddie Arroyo, Natalie Frank, and more artists have created holiday cards that are free for you to use. Download and print them here. [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]

What were the defining shows of the 2000s? Take stock of the 15 exhibitions that became emblematic of the era, from big biennials to trendsetting group shows. [Art in America]

Museums

The Portland Museum of Art in Maine is closing until further notice because of Covid-19. [Portland Press Herald]

Robert Stein is now the deputy director and chief experience officer of the Milwaukee Art Museum. He comes from Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium. [Milwaukee Business Journal]

Endings

Amy Lipton, a curator and gallerist who cofounded the ecological art nonprofit ecoartspace, has died. [Artforum]

Advancing Women Artists, a nonprofit that helped bolster the reputation of forgotten Italian women artists, will fold. [The Wall Street Journal]