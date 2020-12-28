Rare Violin Stolen from Dealer, Jeff Koons’s MasterClass, and More: Morning Links from December 28, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

Critic, art historian, and curator Barbara Rose, whose pioneering writings and exhibitions focused on postwar art in the U.S., has died at age 84. [ARTnews]

South Korea’s culture ministry has shuffled its posts, with Kim Jung-bae now its vice minister. [The Korea Herald]

A rare 310-year-old violin valued at $700,000 has been stolen from California dealer Rowland Weinstein. [Yahoo!]

Across Asia, as officials ponder the demolition of modernist buildings, considering them out of step with their urban environments, residents are racing to save them. [The New York Times]

R.I.P.

Sculptor John Outterbridge, who is known for his inventive assemblages, has died at age 87. [ARTnews]

Textile designer Jack Lenor Larsen, whose work can be found in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Art Institute of Chicago, and other institutions, has died at 93. [The New York Times]

Art & Artists

Andrew Russeth writes on Jeff Koons’s new gig as an instructor for MasterClass: “Really, this is a sumptuously produced infomercial for Mr. Koons’s art, and the best moments—the funniest, the weirdest—are when he feels free to cast off his teaching responsibilities and just talk giddily about his art, not yours, and his zest for Titian and Rubens, Bernini and Queirolo.” [The New York Times]

Roberta Smith reviewed Salman Toor’s hotly anticipated institutional debut at the Whitney Museum in New York, describing the artist’s figurative paintings as having a “reportorial edge.” [The New York Times]

An exhibition in Mexico City situated works by 20 artists—including Jorge Méndez Blake, Daniel Monroy Cuevas, and Manuela de Laborde—in a parking lot, inviting visitors to drive through the show in their cars. [Hyperallergic]

Sebastian Smee addresses Kerry James Marshall’s 2018 painting Untitled (Underpainting). [The Washington Post]

Museums & Collections

Using restricted acquisition funds, some major museums in the United States continued to add to their collections amid financial fallout precipitated by the pandemic. [The Art Newspaper]

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has reinstalled and reopened 21 galleries featuring Old Masters paintings after replacing skylights in those spaces. Holland Cotter writes, “Whatever reason people have for visiting the galleries—to check out the new lighting, sample unexpected (at the Met) ideas or catch some of the greatest paintings on the planet—is the right reason.” [The New York Times]

The curators who manage Queen Elizabeth II’s art collection have lost their jobs as a result of cost-cutting measures at the Royal Collection Trust. [The Art Newspaper]

Ancient Findings

Archaeologists have unearthed an ancient food stall at Pompeii. The painted snack bar was found along with remains of pigs, snails, fish, and other meats. [The Art Newspaper]

A recently rediscovered statue of a priest that dates to 1350 and was damaged by Henry VIII’s forces during the Reformation is going on display in a church in Derbyshire, England. [The Guardian]