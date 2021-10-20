Volta Cancels Miami Fair, Citing Pandemic Restrictions: ‘We Did Everything in Our Power’

Less than two months before it was set to take place, the Volta art fair has canceled its first-ever fair in Miami. According to Artnet News, the fair decided to call off its 2021 edition amid a combination of pandemic restrictions and organizational issues, including difficulty nailing down a venue. Volta had been set to open in November, alongside Art Basel Miami Beach, NADA Miami, and Untitled.

On its website, Volta lists fairs set to take place in New York and Basel, Switzerland, next year. The fair has not yet officially announced the cancelation of its Miami edition this year.

In a letter to participants, Artnet News reported, Volta director Kamiar Maleki wrote “we did everything in our power to make this into a successful event.” The Miami fair was ultimately undone by its contract with Mana Contemporary falling through in the spring, and then by fears this summer that some international travelers wouldn’t be able to attend the fair, which was to be held in a tent near NADA.

As recently as last month, Volta had been teasing the fair’s opening on November 30. An exhibitor list had not yet been announced, however, despite the fact that Art Basel, NADA, and Untitled had all named their participants for this year. ARTnews has reached out to Volta for comment.

Despite having canceled their in-person fairs in 2020 because of the pandemic, Art Basel, NADA, and Untitled have largely proceeded as planned with this year’s editions. All are currently set to open in the week starting November 30, and all of their 2021 editions will be roughly equal in size to pre-pandemic ones.