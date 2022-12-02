Warhol Foundation Announces Recipients of 2022 Arts Writer Grants

The New York-based Andy Warhol Foundation, which distributes grants in the creative sector, has announced the 2022 recipients of its lauded Arts Writers prize.

The non-profit organization will distribute a total of $695,000 that will go to support twenty writers producing project across three literary categories: articles, books, and short-form writing. Each recipient will receive funding between $15,000 and $50,000. The annual grant is focused on supporting arts criticism.

In a statement announcing the awardees, Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant director, Pradeep Dalal described this year’s honored writers as “immensely rich.” Topics represented in the projects address issues related to race, eco-activism, and labor.

Dalal went on to describe the need to fund art criticism as “urgent,” amid “publication venues folding, national newspapers reducing their arts coverage and staff, and university presses relying on authors to find additional support for the publication of their books.”

The full list of grantees follows below.

Articles

Sarah Cooper “From Person A to Personality: Programs of Performance, Language, and Image, 1974-1980”

Pepper Stetler “Bringing the Outside In: The Creative Growth Art Center”

Xueli Wang “Poetics of Interiority in Asian American Photography”

Books

Simone Browne Black Artists and the Disruption of Surveillance

Derrais Carter The Sugar Shack: A Cultural Life

Youngmin Choe Craft Media: Materiality, Mediation, and the Decompression of Compressed Modernity

Terri Francis Make that Art!: Kevin Jerome Everson’s Body of Work

Joshua Javier Guzmán Brown Exposures: Queer Photography and the Literary Aperture

Pablo Larios Remote Working

Claudia Costa Pederson Mexican Art and Technology Ecologies, the Posthuman, New Worlds, and Politics

Short-Form Writing

Emily Christensen

Janyce Denise Glasper

Alex A. Jones

Natasha Marie Llore

Joanne McNeil

Minh Nguyen

Tausif Noor

Stacy Elaine Pratt

Seph Rodney

Tina Rivers Ryan