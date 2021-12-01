Warhol Foundation Arts Writer Grants Go to Erica N. Cardwell, C. Ondine Chavoya, Tiona Nekkia McClodden, and More

The Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant released the list of 20 winners of its 2021 awards, with a total of $695,000 to be distributed among authors of articles, books, and short-form writing. Ranging from $15,000 to $50,000 each, the grants “support projects addressing both general and specialized art audiences, from short reviews for magazines and newspapers to in-depth scholarly studies.”

“The Arts Writers Grant recognizes the rigorous and generous engagement arts writers have with artists and their work and celebrates their ability to illuminate artistic interventions into the structures that govern our contemporary cultural moment,” Joel Wachs, president of the Warhol Foundation, said in a statement.

Pradeep Dalal, the director of the Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant, added, “Emphasizing the role of artist communities, with practices that cover literally every continent, these projects speak to the desire for exchanges that cross borders as well as those that establish connections across uncharted ‘South-South’ axes, rather than falling back on European or American art histories.”

The full list of grantees follows below.

Articles

Priyanka Basu, “Between Past and Present in Tuni Chatterji’s Okul Nodi”

Fiona Alison Duncan, “Pippa: Queen of the Future—On the Transgressive Life of Artist Pippa Garner”

Tiona Nekkia McClodden, “The Cloth [Untitled Belkis Ayon Project]”

Books

Erica N. Cardwell, Wrong is Not My Name: Essays and Stories on Black Feminist Visual Culture

C. Ondine Chavoya, Asco: Disgust and Creative Resistance in L.A.

Erina Duganne, Visual Solidarities: Art, Activism, and Central America

Rebecca M. Schreiber, Visualizing Displacement in the Americas: The Aesthetics of Mobility and Immobilization

Sarah-Neel Smith, Envisioning the Middle East: The Lost History of America’s Cultural Exchanges, 1952-79

Gloria Sutton, Against the Immersive: Shigeko Kubota’s Video Sculptures

Jordan Troeller, Sculpture’s Progeny: Motherhood and Artistic Creation in Ruth Asawa’s San Francisco

Short-Form Writing

Kriston Capps

Hera Chan

Chris Fite-Wassilak

Asa Mendelsohn

Darla Migan

Sadia Shirazi

TK Smith

Ana Tuazon

Xin Wang

Simon Wu