Warhol Foundation Doles Out $4.1 M. in Grants to 49 Art Institutions

The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts has named the 49 arts organization that received a combined $4.1 million in funds as part of its Fall 2021 grant cycle. As part of the announcement, the foundation also unveiled a new website designed by Wkshps.
The grants go toward overall programmatic support over two years to organizations for varying between $50,000 and $150,000 and for specific exhibition support for funds ranging between $35,000 and $150,000. Five institutions also received curatorial research fellowships for either $47,000 or $50,000.
In a statement, Warhol Foundation president Joel Wachs said, “The Fall 2021 grantees are adapting and inventing new ways to meet the needs of artists as they. Artists are at the heart of the Foundation’s work, and it is more important than ever to shore up the organizations that sustain and empower them as they evolve their practices.”
Several highly anticipated shows received funding. The highest amount of support, $150,000, went to the Carnegie Museum for its forthcoming Carnegie International exhibition, which opens in September and is organized by curator Sohrab Mohebbi. Other major surveys that received $100,000 are ones devoted to John Akomfrah at the Menil Collection in Houston, Juan Francisco Elso at the El Museo del Barrio in New York, Xaviera Simmons at the Queens Museum, and Pacita Abad at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis. A number of sweeping group exhibitions also received funding, including “Forecast Form: Art in the Caribbean Diaspora, 1990s – Today” at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago ($100,000), “African Modernism in America, 1947-1967” at Fisk University Galleries in Nashville ($100,000), and “Madayin: Eight Decades of Aboriginal Australian Bark Painting from Yirrkala” at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville ($100,000).
Additionally, 20 of the grantees in this cycle are first-time recipients of support from the Warhol Foundation, including the CALA Alliance in Phoenix, the Artistic Freedom Initiative in Brooklyn, Baxter Street at the Camera Club of New York, the Pike School of Art in Mississippi, and the Indigo Arts Alliance in Portland, Maine. Curators recognized as part of the fellowship program include Denise Markonish at MASS MoCA in North Adams and Miranda Lash at the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver.
“Museums, non-profit galleries and other artist-centered organizations are essential sites for artists to incubate, interrogate, develop and discuss projects that tangle with the complexity of the present,” Warhol Foundation program director Rachel Bers said in a statement. “The Foundation values the prominence these platforms give to artistic visions and voices, centering artists’ perspectives in conversations that extend far beyond the art world.”
The full list of Fall 2021 grantees follows below.
Fall 2021 Grant Recipients (Program Support Over 2 Years)
A.I.R. Gallery, Brooklyn, NY $60,000
Art Papers, Atlanta, GA $100,000
Artistic Freedom Initiative, Brooklyn, NY $100,000
Artists Space, New York, NY $130,000
Atlantic Center for the Arts, New Smyrna Beach, FL $100,000
Baxter Street at The Camera Club of New York, New York, NY $60,000
CALA Alliance, Phoenix, AZ $100,000
Chicago Film Society, Chicago, IL $50,000
Coaxial Arts Foundation, Los Angeles, CA $60,000
Creative Time, Inc., New York, NY $100,000
DiverseWorks, Houston, TX $100,000
The Flaherty / International Film Seminars, Brooklyn, NY $100,000
FotoFest, Houston, TX $80,000
Fulcrum Arts, Pasadena, CA $50,000
Indigo Arts Alliance, Portland, ME $100,000
Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions, Los Angeles, CA $100,000
Midway Contemporary Art, Minneapolis, MN $100,000
Museum of Jurassic Technology, Culver City, CA $60,000
National Coalition Against Censorship, New York, NY $150,000
Pike School of Art – Mississippi, McComb, MS $60,000
Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, Portland, OR $150,000
Providence College Galleries, Providence, RI $80,000
Renaissance Society at the University of Chicago, Chicago, IL $100,000
Root Division, San Francisco, CA $100,000
Second Street Gallery, Charlottesville, VA $80,000
SPACE Gallery, Portland, ME $100,000
Squeaky Wheel Film and Media Art Center, Buffalo, NY $100,000
The Wende Museum of the Cold War, Culver City, CA $80,000
Fall 2021 Grant Recipients | Exhibition Support
Americas Society, New York, NY
“Tropical is Political: Caribbean Art Under the Visitor Economy Regime” – $50,000
Center for Curatorial Studies, Bard College, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY
“Dara Birnbaum: The World is Watching” – $35,000
Bass Museum, Miami Beach, FL
Exhibition program support (over 2 years) – $100,000
Carnegie Museum of Art, Pittsburgh, PA
58th Carnegie International – $150,000
Cincinnati Art Museum, Cincinnati, OH
“Natural World” – $75,000
Denver Art Museum, Denver, CO
“Who tells a tale, adds a tail: Latin America and Contemporary Art” – $65,000
Fisk University Galleries, Nashville, TN
“African Modernism in America, 1947-1967” – $100,000
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection / University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA
“Madayin: Eight Decades of Aboriginal Australian Bark Painting from Yirrkala” – $100,000
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, Madison, WI
Faisal Abdu’Allah – $50,000
The Menil Collection, Houston, TX
“John Akomfrah, ‘The SNCC Manifestoes’” – $100,000
El Museo del Barrio, New York, NY
“Juan Francisco Elso: Por América” – $100,000
Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, Chicago, IL
“Forecast Form: Art in the Caribbean Diaspora, 1990s – Today” – $100,000
The Queens Museum, Queens, NY
Xaviera Simmons – $100,000
San Jose Museum of Art, San Jose, CA
“Kelly Akashi: Of the Weeds” – $50,000
Walker Art Center, Minneapolis, MN
Pacita Abad – $100,000
The Wolfsonian – Florida International University (FIU), Miami Beach, FL
Roberto Lugo exhibition and mural project – $40,000
Fall 2021 Grant Recipients | Curatorial Research Fellowship
MASS MoCa, North Adams, MA
Denise Markonish – $50,000
Mishkin Gallery, Baruch College, CUNY, New York, NY
Macarena Gómez-Barris and Alaina Claire Feldman – $50,000
Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, Denver, CO
Miranda Lash – $50,000
Katherine E. Nash Gallery, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN
Teréz Iacovino and José López Serra – $47,000
Ucross Foundation, Clearmont, WY
Sharon Dynak and Tracey Kikut – $47,000