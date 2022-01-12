Warhol Foundation Doles Out $4.1 M. in Grants to 49 Art Institutions

Anna Luisa Petrisko, All Time Stop Now, 2020, which was presented at the Coaxial Arts Foundation in Los Angeles.

The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts has named the 49 arts organization that received a combined $4.1 million in funds as part of its Fall 2021 grant cycle. As part of the announcement, the foundation also unveiled a new website designed by Wkshps.

The grants go toward overall programmatic support over two years to organizations for varying between $50,000 and $150,000 and for specific exhibition support for funds ranging between $35,000 and $150,000. Five institutions also received curatorial research fellowships for either $47,000 or $50,000.

In a statement, Warhol Foundation president Joel Wachs said, “The Fall 2021 grantees are adapting and inventing new ways to meet the needs of artists as they. Artists are at the heart of the Foundation’s work, and it is more important than ever to shore up the organizations that sustain and empower them as they evolve their practices.”

Several highly anticipated shows received funding. The highest amount of support, $150,000, went to the Carnegie Museum for its forthcoming Carnegie International exhibition, which opens in September and is organized by curator Sohrab Mohebbi. Other major surveys that received $100,000 are ones devoted to John Akomfrah at the Menil Collection in Houston, Juan Francisco Elso at the El Museo del Barrio in New York, Xaviera Simmons at the Queens Museum, and Pacita Abad at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis. A number of sweeping group exhibitions also received funding, including “Forecast Form: Art in the Caribbean Diaspora, 1990s – Today” at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago ($100,000), “African Modernism in America, 1947-1967” at Fisk University Galleries in Nashville ($100,000), and “Madayin: Eight Decades of Aboriginal Australian Bark Painting from Yirrkala” at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville ($100,000).

Additionally, 20 of the grantees in this cycle are first-time recipients of support from the Warhol Foundation, including the CALA Alliance in Phoenix, the Artistic Freedom Initiative in Brooklyn, Baxter Street at the Camera Club of New York, the Pike School of Art in Mississippi, and the Indigo Arts Alliance in Portland, Maine. Curators recognized as part of the fellowship program include Denise Markonish at MASS MoCA in North Adams and Miranda Lash at the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver.

“Museums, non-profit galleries and other artist-centered organizations are essential sites for artists to incubate, interrogate, develop and discuss projects that tangle with the complexity of the present,” Warhol Foundation program director Rachel Bers said in a statement. “The Foundation values the prominence these platforms give to artistic visions and voices, centering artists’ perspectives in conversations that extend far beyond the art world.”

The full list of Fall 2021 grantees follows below.

Fall 2021 Grant Recipients (Program Support Over 2 Years)

A.I.R. Gallery, Brooklyn, NY $60,000

Art Papers, Atlanta, GA $100,000

Artistic Freedom Initiative, Brooklyn, NY $100,000

Artists Space, New York, NY $130,000

Atlantic Center for the Arts, New Smyrna Beach, FL $100,000

Baxter Street at The Camera Club of New York, New York, NY $60,000

CALA Alliance, Phoenix, AZ $100,000

Chicago Film Society, Chicago, IL $50,000

Coaxial Arts Foundation, Los Angeles, CA $60,000

Creative Time, Inc., New York, NY $100,000

DiverseWorks, Houston, TX $100,000

The Flaherty / International Film Seminars, Brooklyn, NY $100,000

FotoFest, Houston, TX $80,000

Fulcrum Arts, Pasadena, CA $50,000

Indigo Arts Alliance, Portland, ME $100,000

Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions, Los Angeles, CA $100,000

Midway Contemporary Art, Minneapolis, MN $100,000

Museum of Jurassic Technology, Culver City, CA $60,000

National Coalition Against Censorship, New York, NY $150,000

Pike School of Art – Mississippi, McComb, MS $60,000

Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, Portland, OR $150,000

Providence College Galleries, Providence, RI $80,000

Renaissance Society at the University of Chicago, Chicago, IL $100,000

Root Division, San Francisco, CA $100,000

Second Street Gallery, Charlottesville, VA $80,000

SPACE Gallery, Portland, ME $100,000

Squeaky Wheel Film and Media Art Center, Buffalo, NY $100,000

The Wende Museum of the Cold War, Culver City, CA $80,000

Fall 2021 Grant Recipients | Exhibition Support

Americas Society, New York, NY

“Tropical is Political: Caribbean Art Under the Visitor Economy Regime” – $50,000

Center for Curatorial Studies, Bard College, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY

“Dara Birnbaum: The World is Watching” – $35,000

Bass Museum, Miami Beach, FL

Exhibition program support (over 2 years) – $100,000

Carnegie Museum of Art, Pittsburgh, PA

58th Carnegie International – $150,000

Cincinnati Art Museum, Cincinnati, OH

“Natural World” – $75,000

Denver Art Museum, Denver, CO

“Who tells a tale, adds a tail: Latin America and Contemporary Art” – $65,000

Fisk University Galleries, Nashville, TN

“African Modernism in America, 1947-1967” – $100,000

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection / University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA

“Madayin: Eight Decades of Aboriginal Australian Bark Painting from Yirrkala” – $100,000

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, Madison, WI

Faisal Abdu’Allah – $50,000

The Menil Collection, Houston, TX

“John Akomfrah, ‘The SNCC Manifestoes’” – $100,000

El Museo del Barrio, New York, NY

“Juan Francisco Elso: Por América” – $100,000

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, Chicago, IL

“Forecast Form: Art in the Caribbean Diaspora, 1990s – Today” – $100,000

The Queens Museum, Queens, NY

Xaviera Simmons – $100,000

San Jose Museum of Art, San Jose, CA

“Kelly Akashi: Of the Weeds” – $50,000

Walker Art Center, Minneapolis, MN

Pacita Abad – $100,000

The Wolfsonian – Florida International University (FIU), Miami Beach, FL

Roberto Lugo exhibition and mural project – $40,000

Fall 2021 Grant Recipients | Curatorial Research Fellowship

MASS MoCa, North Adams, MA

Denise Markonish – $50,000

Mishkin Gallery, Baruch College, CUNY, New York, NY

Macarena Gómez-Barris and Alaina Claire Feldman – $50,000

Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, Denver, CO

Miranda Lash – $50,000

Katherine E. Nash Gallery, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN

Teréz Iacovino and José López Serra – $47,000

Ucross Foundation, Clearmont, WY

Sharon Dynak and Tracey Kikut – $47,000