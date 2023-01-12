Warhol Foundation to Give $4 M. to 48 Organizations in Fall 2022 Grants

The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts will dole out over $4 million to 48 nonprofit arts organizations as part of its Fall 2022 grant cycle.
The Warhol grants are given out in three categories: two-year support for programming, direct exhibition support, and research fellowships. As part of its continued response to the economic challenges small- and medium-sized arts organizations face as a result of the pandemic, awardees may use up to 50 percent of their grants for administrative expenses, which the foundation believes “ultimately benefit[s] artists by providing crucial support for the stability of non-profit visual arts field,” according to a release.
Organizations that will receive support over two years include two first-time recipients, both of which are artist-run organizations: CURRENTS/Parallel Studios in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Oretga Y Gasset Projects in Brooklyn. Cleveland’s SPACES will use its grant to support the realization of the U.S. Pavilion at the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale and a project with artist collective Cooking Sections. Additional grantees include Independent Curators International, Visual AIDS, Project Row Houses, the Laundromat Project, and the Contemporary Austin.
Exhibitions that receive Warhol Foundation grants are often among the most closely watched. In this cycle, those shows, which all received awards for $100,000, include “An Incomplete History of Zines by Artists” at the Brooklyn Museum, “Going Dark: The Contemporary Figure at the Edge of Visibility” at the Guggenheim Museum, “Monuments” at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, and “The Shape of Time: Korean Art after 1989” at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Similarly, several artist solo shows are included in the grant cycle, such as ones for Firelei Báez, Marta Minujín, Virginia Jaramillo, Ruth Asawa, Harry Smith, and Mickalene Thomas.
Three recurring exhibitions also received grants: Counterpublic in St. Louis, Missouri for two-year programming; the Performa 2023 Biennial in New York for exhibition support; and Miranda Lash and Ebony Patterson as research fellows for the Prospect.6 triennial in 2024 in New Orleans.
In a statement, Warhol Foundation president Joel Wachs said, “The Foundation’s grant program recognizes the vital role played by artist-centered organizations, community-oriented spaces, and major museums to amplify the voices and visions of artists. In addition to championing experimental artistic practices, they provide crucial platforms from which artists can contribute to important cultural dialogues.”
Program Support Over Two Years
|Organization Name
|Monetary Award
|The Lebanese Association for Plastic Arts, Ashkal Alwan
Beirut, Lebanon
|$100,000
|The Contemporary Austin
Austin, TX
|$100,000
|Counterpublic
St. Louis, Missouri
|$80,000
|CURRENTS/Parallel Studios
Santa Fe, NM
|$80,000
|Dirt Palace Public Projects
Providence, RI
|$75,000
|The Drawing Center
New York, NY
|$120,000
|18th Street Arts Center
Santa Monica, CA
|$100,000
|Independent Curators International
New York, NY
|$120,000
|Institute 193
Lexington, KY
|$60,000
|The Laundromat Project
Brooklyn, NY
|$110,000
|Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami
North Miami, FL
|$60,000
|Ortega y Gasset Projects
Brooklyn, NY
|$60,000
|Primary Information
Brooklyn, NY
|$100,000
|Project Row Houses
Houston, TX
|$100,000
|Real Art Ways
Hartford, CT
|$100,000
|San Francisco Cinematheque
San Francisco, CA
|$100,000
|SPACES
Cleveland, OH
|$100,000
|Transformer
Washington, DC
|$100,000
|Triple Canopy
New York, NY
|$100,000
|Visual AIDS
New York, NY
|$100,000
|White Columns
New York, NY
|$100,000
Exhibition Support
|Organization Name
Exhibition Title
|Monetary Award
|Albuquerque Museum Foundation
Albuquerque, NM
Broken Boxes Podcast
|$100,000
|Athenaeum / University of Georgia Foundation
Athens, GA
Listeners
|$60,000
|Brooklyn Museum
Brooklyn, NY
An Incomplete History of Zines by Artists
|$100,000
|Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator
Miami, FL
Depth of Identity: Art as Memory and Archive
|$80,000
|Guggenheim Museum
New York, NY
Going Dark: The Contemporary Figure at the Edge of Visibility
|$100,000
|Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston
Boston, MA
Firelei Báez exhibition
|$100,000
|The Jewish Museum
New York, NY
Marta Minujín exhibition
|$100,000
|Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
Kansas City, MO
Virginia Jaramillo: Principle of Equivalence
|$100,000
|Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art
North Adams, MA
Like Magic
|$60,000
|The Menil Collection
Houston, TX
Ruth Asawa: Drawings
|$100,000
|Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
Monuments
|$100,000
|Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture
Spokane, WA
Joe Feddersen: Earth, Water, Sky
|$100,000
|Performa
New York, NY
Performa 2023 Biennial
|$100,000
|Philadelphia Museum of Art
Philadelphia, PA
The Shape of Time: Korean Art after 1989
|$100,000
|Rhode Island School of Design Museum
Providence, RI
Nancy Elizabeth Prophet: I will not bend an inch
|$75,000
|Whitney Museum of American Art
New York, NY
Harry Smith exhibition
|$100,000
|Yale University Art Gallery
New Haven, CT
Mickalene Thomas/Portrait of an Unlikely Space
|$100,000
Research Fellowships
|Organization Name
Researcher(s)
|Monetary Award
|Antenna / Press Street
New Orleans, LA
Shana M. griffin
|$50,000
|Art Gallery of York University
Toronto, Canada
Felicia Mings
|$50,000
|Artspace
New Haven, CT
Laurel V. McLaughlin
|$15,000
|Carleton College
Northfield, MN
Sara Cluggish and MurphyKate Montee
|$50,000
|The Contemporary Arts Center
Cincinnati, OH
Amara Antilla
|$50,000
|Delaware Art Museum
Wilmington, DE
Margaret Winslow, Molly Garfinkel, and Jodi Waynberg
|$20,000
|di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art
Napa, CA
Gavin Kroeber
|$50,000
|International Documentary Association
Los Angeles, CA
Keisha Knight and Abby Sun
|$50,000
|U.S. Biennial, Inc
New Orleans, LA
Miranda Lash and Ebony Patterson
|$50,000