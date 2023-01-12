Warhol Foundation to Give $4 M. to 48 Organizations in Fall 2022 Grants

The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts will dole out over $4 million to 48 nonprofit arts organizations as part of its Fall 2022 grant cycle.

The Warhol grants are given out in three categories: two-year support for programming, direct exhibition support, and research fellowships. As part of its continued response to the economic challenges small- and medium-sized arts organizations face as a result of the pandemic, awardees may use up to 50 percent of their grants for administrative expenses, which the foundation believes “ultimately benefit[s] artists by providing crucial support for the stability of non-profit visual arts field,” according to a release.

Organizations that will receive support over two years include two first-time recipients, both of which are artist-run organizations: CURRENTS/Parallel Studios in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Oretga Y Gasset Projects in Brooklyn. Cleveland’s SPACES will use its grant to support the realization of the U.S. Pavilion at the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale and a project with artist collective Cooking Sections. Additional grantees include Independent Curators International, Visual AIDS, Project Row Houses, the Laundromat Project, and the Contemporary Austin.

Exhibitions that receive Warhol Foundation grants are often among the most closely watched. In this cycle, those shows, which all received awards for $100,000, include “An Incomplete History of Zines by Artists” at the Brooklyn Museum, “Going Dark: The Contemporary Figure at the Edge of Visibility” at the Guggenheim Museum, “Monuments” at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, and “The Shape of Time: Korean Art after 1989” at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Similarly, several artist solo shows are included in the grant cycle, such as ones for Firelei Báez, Marta Minujín, Virginia Jaramillo, Ruth Asawa, Harry Smith, and Mickalene Thomas.

Three recurring exhibitions also received grants: Counterpublic in St. Louis, Missouri for two-year programming; the Performa 2023 Biennial in New York for exhibition support; and Miranda Lash and Ebony Patterson as research fellows for the Prospect.6 triennial in 2024 in New Orleans.

In a statement, Warhol Foundation president Joel Wachs said, “The Foundation’s grant program recognizes the vital role played by artist-centered organizations, community-oriented spaces, and major museums to amplify the voices and visions of artists. In addition to championing experimental artistic practices, they provide crucial platforms from which artists can contribute to important cultural dialogues.”

Program Support Over Two Years

Organization Name Monetary Award The Lebanese Association for Plastic Arts, Ashkal Alwan

Beirut, Lebanon $100,000

The Contemporary Austin

Austin, TX $100,000 Counterpublic

St. Louis, Missouri $80,000 CURRENTS/Parallel Studios

Santa Fe, NM $80,000 Dirt Palace Public Projects

Providence, RI $75,000 The Drawing Center

New York, NY $120,000 18th Street Arts Center

Santa Monica, CA $100,000 Independent Curators International

New York, NY $120,000 Institute 193

Lexington, KY $60,000 The Laundromat Project

Brooklyn, NY $110,000 Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami

North Miami, FL $60,000 Ortega y Gasset Projects

Brooklyn, NY $60,000 Primary Information

Brooklyn, NY $100,000 Project Row Houses

Houston, TX $100,000 Real Art Ways

Hartford, CT $100,000 San Francisco Cinematheque

San Francisco, CA $100,000 SPACES

Cleveland, OH $100,000 Transformer

Washington, DC $100,000 Triple Canopy

New York, NY $100,000 Visual AIDS

New York, NY $100,000 White Columns

New York, NY $100,000

Exhibition Support

Organization Name

Exhibition Title Monetary Award Albuquerque Museum Foundation

Albuquerque, NM

Broken Boxes Podcast $100,000 Athenaeum / University of Georgia Foundation

Athens, GA

Listeners $60,000 Brooklyn Museum

Brooklyn, NY

An Incomplete History of Zines by Artists $100,000 Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator

Miami, FL

Depth of Identity: Art as Memory and Archive $80,000 Guggenheim Museum

New York, NY

Going Dark: The Contemporary Figure at the Edge of Visibility $100,000 Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston

Boston, MA

Firelei Báez exhibition $100,000 The Jewish Museum

New York, NY

Marta Minujín exhibition $100,000 Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art

Kansas City, MO

Virginia Jaramillo: Principle of Equivalence $100,000 Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art

North Adams, MA

Like Magic $60,000 The Menil Collection

Houston, TX

Ruth Asawa: Drawings $100,000 Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA

Monuments $100,000 Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Spokane, WA

Joe Feddersen: Earth, Water, Sky $100,000 Performa

New York, NY

Performa 2023 Biennial $100,000 Philadelphia Museum of Art

Philadelphia, PA

The Shape of Time: Korean Art after 1989 $100,000 Rhode Island School of Design Museum

Providence, RI

Nancy Elizabeth Prophet: I will not bend an inch $75,000 Whitney Museum of American Art

New York, NY

Harry Smith exhibition $100,000 Yale University Art Gallery

New Haven, CT

Mickalene Thomas/Portrait of an Unlikely Space $100,000

Research Fellowships