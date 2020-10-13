Which U.K. Art Spaces Received Money from England’s $333 M. Culture Recovery Fund?

More than 1,300 arts venues across the U.K, including London’s Whitechapel Gallery and Yorkshire Sculpture Park, will soon receive a share of £257 million (roughly $333.4 million) in culture recovery funds from England’s Arts Council.

On Monday, the program released data for the first round of funding to be received by cultural organization that applied for less than £1 million in aid. According the Arts Council site, the funds are intended to allow venues to begin reopening and save imperiled spaces from the risk of imminent closure.

This is only the first round of funding, and over the coming weeks, hundreds more cultural spaces that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic are expected to receive need-base awards. Culture secretary Oliver Dowden told the Guardian, “This funding is a vital boost for the theaters, music venues, museums, and cultural organizations that form the soul of our nation. It will protect these special places, save jobs, and help the culture sector’s recovery.”

Below is a non-comprehensive roundup of art organizations that received a share of the first round of funding. Complete data for Culture Recovery Fund can be found here.

£50,000–£100,000

Arcadia Missa, London

Modern Art Oxford

Museum of Cornish Life, Helston

Museum of English Rural Life, Reading

Rasheed Araeen, London-based artist

Seventeen Gallery, London

£100,000–£150,000

Camden Arts Centre

Chisenhale Gallery, London

SHED London

Turner Contemporary, Margate

£150,000–£350,000

The Atkinson

Bradford Museums & Galleries

Hastings Contemporary

Jacksons Lane, London

Jewish Museum London

Lakeside Arts, Nottingham

Manchester Museum

Nottingham Contemporary

Photo London Limited

Spike Island, Bristol

Whitaker Museum & Art Gallery

£350,000–£500,000

South London Gallery

The Photographers’ Gallery, London

£500,000–£700,000

Midlands Arts Centre, Birmingham

Sheffield Galleries & Museums Trust

Whitechapel Gallery, London

£700,000–£100,000

Institute of Contemporary Arts, London

Yorkshire Sculpture Park