Which U.K. Art Spaces Received Money from England’s $333 M. Culture Recovery Fund?

More than 1,300 arts venues across the U.K, including London’s Whitechapel Gallery and Yorkshire Sculpture Park, will soon receive a share of £257 million (roughly $333.4 million) in culture recovery funds from England’s Arts Council.
On Monday, the program released data for the first round of funding to be received by cultural organization that applied for less than £1 million in aid. According the Arts Council site, the funds are intended to allow venues to begin reopening and save imperiled spaces from the risk of imminent closure.
This is only the first round of funding, and over the coming weeks, hundreds more cultural spaces that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic are expected to receive need-base awards. Culture secretary Oliver Dowden told the Guardian, “This funding is a vital boost for the theaters, music venues, museums, and cultural organizations that form the soul of our nation. It will protect these special places, save jobs, and help the culture sector’s recovery.”
Below is a non-comprehensive roundup of art organizations that received a share of the first round of funding. Complete data for Culture Recovery Fund can be found here.
£50,000–£100,000
Arcadia Missa, London
Modern Art Oxford
Museum of Cornish Life, Helston
Museum of English Rural Life, Reading
Rasheed Araeen, London-based artist
Seventeen Gallery, London
£100,000–£150,000
Camden Arts Centre
Chisenhale Gallery, London
SHED London
Turner Contemporary, Margate
£150,000–£350,000
The Atkinson
Bradford Museums & Galleries
Hastings Contemporary
Jacksons Lane, London
Jewish Museum London
Lakeside Arts, Nottingham
Manchester Museum
Nottingham Contemporary
Photo London Limited
Spike Island, Bristol
Whitaker Museum & Art Gallery
£350,000–£500,000
South London Gallery
The Photographers’ Gallery, London
£500,000–£700,000
Midlands Arts Centre, Birmingham
Sheffield Galleries & Museums Trust
Whitechapel Gallery, London
£700,000–£100,000
Institute of Contemporary Arts, London
Yorkshire Sculpture Park