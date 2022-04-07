White Cube Will Open a New York Gallery, Its First in the U.S.

White Cube, one of the most important galleries of the British art scene, will expand its reach further with plans to open a New York gallery in the spring of 2023.

The inauguration of the New York space will coincide with the 30th anniversary of the founding of White Cube, which has helped launch art stars like Damien Hirst and Tracey Emin. News of the expansion was first reported by the Baer Faxt, a market-oriented industry newsletter.

The gallery also represents figures such as Juliet Curtiss, Theaster Gates, Julie Mehretu, Bruce Nauman, and Park Seo-bo. It currently operates two galleries in London and another in Hong Kong, as well as an office in Paris.

“I have wanted to open White Cube in New York for some time and we have now found the perfect location in this remarkable city,” Jay Jopling, founder and CEO of White Cube, said in a statement. “The year 2023 marks White Cube’s 30th anniversary, which is a timely moment to embark on this exciting new chapter in our history.”

The news confirms a plan that had been rumored for years. In 2018, White Cube opened an office in New York, though it had not until now not detailed any plans to open a full-scale gallery in New York.

A White Cube spokesperson did not specify a square footage for the New York gallery, which will be set across three floors of a building at 1002 Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side. The location means the gallery will be situated not far from blue-chip enterprises like Acquavella Galleries and Galerie Buchholz.