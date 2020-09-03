Whitney Museum Reopens to the Public and More: Morning Links from September 3, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

The Art Newspaper has a detailed investigation into a Modigliani painting, which sold for $4.8 million at auction last year and is now at the center of a legal battle involving a forthcoming catalogue raisonné. [The Art Newspaper]

In case you missed, the 2020 edition of Art Basel Miami Beach has been canceled as a result of the ongoing pandemic. [ARTnews]

The Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the 2028 Olympic & Paralympic Games has released a series of videos highlighting the various logos designed for the upcoming games by athletes and artists alike. Among those featured are Alex Israel and Chaz Bojórquez. [Twitter]

Museums

The Whitney Museum in New York reopens to the public today after its coronavirus-related closure. The Times’ critics review the three exhibitions currently up. [The New York Times]

Gary Tinterow talks about reopening the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, where he is the director. He says, “What museums do best is provide an opportunity for an encounter between individuals and works of art in the company of other people.” [Condé Nast Traveler]

For the second entry into a new column, L.A.-based arts writer and curator Anuradha Vikram poses the question, “How Do I Change My Institution from the Inside?” [KCET]

The Art Market

Katya Kazakina reports that Arcis, a 110,000-square-foot freeport in Manhattan that cost more than $40 million to build and is designed to store $2.5 billion worth of blue-chip art, will close. [Bloomberg]

Sotheby’s will auction works from the collection of Johnson Chang, which includes pieces by some of the most important Chinese contemporary artists. The sale will take place in Hong Kong in October. [Art Market Monitor]

The Full Story podcast takes a deep dive into the history of Leonardo da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi, the most expensive artwork ever sold at auction. [The Guardian]

Art & Artists

Sebastian Smee looks at a 1948 figurative painting by the late Chicago artist Eldzier Cortor, which may have been influenced by “the cramped interiors described in Richard Wright’s 1940 novel Native Son.” [The Washington Post]

E. Alex Jung profiles artist and filmmaker Miranda July on the occasion of her latest film, Kajillionaire. Jung writes, ”At its core, much of July’s work is a search for human connection in all its weird, sticky intimacies.” [Vulture]

For his first solo show in New York, photographer Daniel Rampulla presents a series titled “Wild Place,” which “contextualize[s] the sexual and emotional profundity of coming out.” [Gayletter]