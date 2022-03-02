Sites in Benghazi, Beirut Among Most At-Risk Designated by World Monuments Fund

Historic urban centers in the Lebanese city of Beirut, which suffered damage from a devastating explosion in 2020, and in Libya, where the country’s second most populous city of Benghazi has been ravaged due to ongoing warfare in the region, were each flagged as being most in need of rebuilding amid efforts to rehabilitate those locales from crises.

The organization has also flagged historic sites in the United States, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, and Australia with links to Indigenous groups that face threats of development. In Texas, Garcia Pasture, the ancestral land of Comecrudo Tribe in the southern part of the state, is vulnerable to natural resource extraction by private businesses. Unmapped territories linked to the Bunong people in Camdobia’s eastern Mondulkiri province also face threats of development without legal protections.

Sites that are most endangered as sea levels rise because of climate change include religious sites like the Mosque City of Bagerhat in Bangladesh and the Koagannu Mosques and Cemetery in the Maldives. Locations in Nepal’s Kathmandu Valley and the Yanacancha-Huaquis district of Peru are also in danger of facing significant water damage due to changing environments.

Calling on global authorities to seek official protections for these sites, Bénédicte de Montlaur, president and CEO of World Monuments Fund, described them as, “an incredible resource for addressing larger issues facing society as well as local needs of recognition, access, participation, and economic opportunity.”