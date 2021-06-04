See a Hypnotic Wu Tsang Film Produced for Solange’s Creative Agency

In a new film directed by Wu Tsang for Solange’s creative agency Saint Heron, actress and model Dominique Jackson, famed vocalist Dionne Warwick, and singer Joi mingle amid music courtesy of the band Standing on the Corner.

Passage, which debuted on Thursday, toasts the current nominees for the International Woolmark Prize, a fashion award that honors people creating sustainable wear. Solange provided the star-studded film’s creative direction and art direction; Tosh Basco, an artist who has been featured in Tsang’s work previously, is credited with directing the movement of the models; and the presentation was styled by Ib Kamara.

Tsang, who has won a MacArthur “genius” fellowship and was nominated for the Guggenheim Museum’s Hugo Boss Prize in 2018, is an artist of international renown. Her films and performances often meditate on the elusiveness of various identities. Her 2017 installation We hold where study, now on view at the Museum of Modern Art, draws on the writings of Fred Moten and Stefano Harvey, and features dancing individuals whose images appear to intertwine and overlap.

[Read a 2019 profile of Wu Tsang.]

In Passage, Tsang shows a variety of people, including singers Keiyaa and SahBabii, in an empty theater and outside in what appears to be a forest. A series of mesmerizing zoom shots show Warwick, Jackson, and others posing for Tsang’s camera while wearing designs by Bethany Williams, Casablanca, Kenneth Ize, LECAVALIER, Matty Bovan, and Thebe Magugu.

“Solange has such a strong, unique voice and, along with her poetic approach, used performance as a way to unify and contrast each individual look,” Tsang said in a statement. “Working across theatre and film myself, this felt like the perfect melding of everyone’s visions.”