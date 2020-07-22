Yale Union’s Transfer to Native Ownership, Martin Parr Resigns from Bristol Photo Fest, and More: Morning Links from July 22, 2020

Yale Union in Portland, Oregon, now home to the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation.

To receive in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

Social-justice-focused columnist Naomi Ishisaka wrote about the decision by Yale Union—a Portland, Oregon-based arts organization—to transfer its land and building to the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation. [The Seattle Times]

New York billionaire Ronald Perelman is liquidating a portion of his art collection, with two paintings by Joan Miro and Henri Matisse going to auction at Sotheby’s. [Art Market Monitor]

Enrico Navarra, collector and co-author of an important three-volume publication on Jean-Michel Basquiat, is dead at 67. [ARTnews]

Photographer Martin Parr has stepped down from his position as artistic director of the Bristol Photo Festival after being criticized for writing an introduction for a republished ’60s-era photo book by Gian Butturini that juxtaposed images of a black woman and a gorilla in a zoo. [The Guardian]

Action

Guardian art critic Jonathan Jones wrote a screed against statues of any and all kinds. “Why are we obsessed with putting up statues of new heroes to replace old villains like Edward Colston? Reducing history to celebrity culture won’t help anyone understand the full scale and horror of slavery.” [The Guardian]

Artist Dario Gambarin carved a huge portrait of Joe Biden into a 6.5-acre field in Italy. [Martinsville Bulletin]

Star Power

Charles Ross is nearing completion of Star Axis, an enormous work of Land art tuned to the cosmos that he has been working on for decades in New Mexico. [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]

In case you missed it, Star Axis was featured in a recent ARTnews roundup of “15 Essential Works of Land Art.” [ARTnews]

Brigid

Carolina A. Miranda wrote an appreciation of the recently passed Brigid Berlin, habitué of Andy Warhol’s Factory scene and “an artist who always rejected the label.” [Los Angeles Times]

Read the ARTnews obituary for Berlin from over the weekend. [ARTnews]

Misc.

Novelist Anna Shapiro wrote about the exhibition “Vida Americana: Mexican Muralists Remake American Art” at the Whitney Museum. “This art had been made in passionate espousal of the poor and downtrodden, and fury at how the powerless are crushed, yet the show distanced these concerns as quaint or merely pretty , as though these frankly propagandistic images, instead of rousing viewers to righteous action, were only entertaining as a curious side note in art history.” [The Guardian]

Distinguished tap dancer Ayodele Casel has started a new video series to explain and expand upon ideas surrounding her chosen form of art. [The New York Times]