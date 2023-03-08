Yayoi Kusama’s David Zwirner Show in May Will Include a New ‘Infinity Room’

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s latest New York solo show, at David Zwirner gallery this May, will include a new “Infinity Mirror Room.”

Other related works from that series have taken the form of box-like spaces that viewers can enter. Inside, they can see their images reflected many times over through the use of glass panes. These works have become a hit with social media users, regularly attracting selfies and long lines to see them.

The gallery exhibition, titled “I Spend Each Day Embracing Flowers,” will also include new paintings and new sculptures. A press release noted that the show, opening on May 12, will “mark ten years since Kusama’s first with David Zwirner and will be her largest gallery exhibition to date.”

When the mega-gallery hosted a Kusama exhibition in 2019, titled “EVERY DAY I PRAY FOR LOVE,” it had one-minute time constraints for visitors going inside another “Infinity Mirror Room,” DANCING LIGHTS THAT FLEW UP TO THE UNIVERSE. Some 75,000 people reportedly saw that exhibition.

The new solo exhibition with David Zwirner in May follows a slew of other high-profile Kusama projects and shows this year: a retrospective currently on view at the M+ museum in Hong Kong, a recently closed outdoor exhibition at the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha, and the unveiling of the mosaic artwork A Message of Love, Directly from My Heart unto the Universe at the new Long Island Railroad terminal in New York.

The Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C. has also extended its Kusama exhibition, which showcases two “Infinity Rooms” and the artist’s other works in its permanent collection.

In January, the artist also released a second collaboration with the luxury brand Louis Vuitton. In addition to over 400 items in the collection for men and women, several stores were elaborately decorated in reference to the Kusama’s colorful dots, her “Infinity Mirror Rooms” and Narcissus Garden, an installation of chromatic balls which premiered at the 1966 Venice Biennale. Animatronic robots of the artist were also installed in the windows of Louis Vuitton stores in Paris, New York, Tokyo, and London, according to Reuters.

Kusama’s “Infinity Mirror Rooms” first debuted in 1965. The incredibly popular artworks have been permanently installed at museums and galleries across the US like the Broad in Los Angeles and the Rubell Museum in Miami, as well as the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto and Tate Modern in London.