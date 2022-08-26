Russian Museum Director Detained for Speaking Out Against Ukraine Invasion

Yevgeny Roizman, a prominent Russian museum director, has been detained for speaking out against the invasion of Ukraine, the Art Newspaper reports.

Roizman is not just the director and founder of the Nevyansk Icon Museum in Yekaterinburg, but also a former mayor and parliament member.

He was the last of the opposition to be arrested for speaking out against the invasion. His referred to Russia’s actions in Ukraine as an “invasion” and a “war,” as opposed to a “special military operation,” which is a crime in Russia, according to Vladimir Putin’s new censorship law. Most Russian dissenters have been arrested using this new law.

The New York Times reported that officials held out so long on arresting Roizman because of his great popularity in Yekaterinburg, one of Russia’s largest cities.

With an upcoming gubernatorial race in the offing, Roizman’s sentencing could potentially destabilize the region. His arrest has been met with masses of protestors outside his museum and the court.

A video of his arrest was first posted on Telegram and from there jumped to social media sites and news organizations. The video shows a team of police in heavy gear entering Roizman’s apartment building and knocking on his door, which he answers. The video then quickly cuts off, though there are more videos available from when he is being walked out of his apartment.

As he was being led away during his arrest, Roizman said, “We know all there is to know about our country. This is nothing new.”