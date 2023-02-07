More Than 200 Galleries Will Head to Mexico City for This Year’s Zona Maco

Mexico City will soon become the center of the Latin American art scene as the premier fair Zona Maco and Mexico City Art Week kick off.
Zona Maco is set to feature a whopping 210 exhibitors from 26 different countries, with more than 50 percent of the participants coming from cities around Mexico. Last year’s edition was the first since the pandemic brought global fair hopping to a stop, and this year’s fair promises to be a true return to normal.
“We were really happy with with the amount of people who came, and the galleries were happy with with the sales,” said Juan Canela, artistic director of Zona Maco and chief curator of the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Panamá. “It was the first addition after the pandemic, so it was good.”
This year’s edition will ride the enthusiasm for Mexico City that has skyrocketed since the pandemic. And there are few Covid restrictions on travel now, ensuring more international attendees than last year.
There has also been an influx of international galleries coming to Mexico City in the last couple of years, among them Mariane Ibrahim and Morán Morán.
According to Canela, the energy being felt right now has leeched into international programming. “I think the result is that a lot of curators in US museums are focusing on programming Latin America and Caribbean artists,” he said. “There’s just more dialogue.”
Zona Maco founder Zélika García has fielded more requests than ever to host panels at the fair. In the past, the fair only hosted panels Thursday through Sunday, but this year’s edition has opened up conversations for Wednesday as well. “We don’t have any more space for anybody,” García said over a video call.
The 2023 Zona Maco exhibitor list follows below. Participants were chosen by a new selection committee that included Ben Loveless of Galerie Nordenhake, Guilherme Simões de Assis or Simões de Assis, Karen Huber of Galería Karen Huber, Lauren Kelly of Sean Kelly, Mills Morán of Morán Morán, and Teófilo Cohen of Proyectos Monclova. The fair opens on February 8.
MAIN SECTION
Galería Alfredo Ginocchio – Mexico City
ALMEIDA & DALE – São Paulo
ALZUETA GALLERY – Barcelona
ANNA ZORINA GALLERY – New York / Los Angeles
Arróniz Arte Contemporáneo – Mexico City
Galería La Caja Negra – Madrid
Cerquone Gallery – Caracas / Madrid
Galería La Cometa – Bogotá / Madrid / Medellín
GALLERIA CONTINUA – San Gimignano / Beijing / Les Moulins / Habana / Rome / São Paulo / Paris / Dubai
CURRO – Guadalajara
David Lewis – New York
DITTRICH & SCHLECHTRIEM – Berlín
Eduardo Secci Florence / Milan
GALERÍA EHRHARDT FLÓREZ – Madrid
Galeria Elvira Moreno – Bogotá
GALERÍA ENRIQUE GUERRERO – Mexico City
Galería Estéreo – Monterrey
Galería Ethra – Mexico City
GALERÍA FERNANDO PRADILLA – Madrid
GAGA – Mexico City
Galería de Arte Mexicano GAM – Mexico City
Hashimoto Contemporary – New York , Los Angeles , San Francisco
Hauser & Wirth – Los Angeles, New York , Southampton, London, Somerset, Zurich, St. Moritz, Gstaad, Menorca, Chillida Leku, Monaco, Hong Kong
Henrique Faria – New York
GALERIA HILARIO GALGUERA – CDMX
The Hole – New York / Los Angeles
JD Malat Gallery – London
Galería Karen Huber – Mexico City
Kasmin – New York
Kouri + Corrao – Santa Fe
Kurimanzutto – Mexico City / New York
Labor – Mexico City
LE LABORATOIRE – Mexico City
LGM GALERIA – Bogotá
LnS Gallery – Miami
Lundgren Gallery – Palma De Mallorca
MAIA Contemporary – Mexico City
MARC STRAUS – New York
MARK HACHEM – Paris
Matthew Brown – Los Angeles
MERKUR – Stambul
Mimmo Scognamiglio Artecontemporanea – Milan
MODERNISM INC. – San Francisco
Morán Morán – Los Angeles / Mexico City
NG Art Gallery – Panamá
NILS STÆRK – Copenhague
Galerie Nordenhake – Berlín / Stockholm / Mexico City
OMR – Mexico City
Pi Artworks – London / Stockholm
Proyecto H – Mexico City / Madrid
Proyectos Monclova – Mexico City
Galería Quetzalli – Oaxaca
Galería RGR – Mexico City
ROFA PROJECTS – Potomac/ Gaithersburg
Rusha & Co – Los Ángeles
Sabrina Amrani – Madrid
SAENGER GALERÍA – Mexico City
Sean Kelly – New York
Simões de Assis – São Paulo / Curitiba
SUMA – Tulum
Travesía Cuatro – Madrid / Guadalajara / Mexico City
VETA by Fer Francés – Madrid
Vistamare | Milano, Pescara – Milan / Pescara
YOD Gallery – Osaka/Tokyo
YUSTO / GINER – Marbella
Galeri Zilberman Ltd. Şti. – Istanbul
ZⓈONAMACO SUR
CURATOR: Luiza Teixeira de Freitas (Río de Janeiro, 1984)
Anca Poterasu Gallery – Bucharest
Aninat Galeria – Vitacura
Anna Laudel – Stambul / Düsseldorf / Bodrum
Anna Marra – Rome
ATM – Gijón
La Balsa Arte – Bogotá / Medellín
Bianca Boeckel – São Paulo
C.galeria – Río de Janeiro
DiabloRosso – Panamá
Galeria Fran Reus – Palma de Mallorca
GEM03.ART – Monterrey
GALERÍA KARLA OSORIO – Brasília / São Paulo
Madison Gallery – San Diego
Marli Matsumoto Arte Contemporânea – São Paulo
Galerie Martin Janda – Vienna
Gallery Nosco – London
Nuweland – Oosterzee-Buren
Praxis Gallery – New York / Buenos Aires
Quadra – Río de Janeiro / São Paulo
VERVE – São Paulo
Zielinsky – Barcelona / Porto Alegre
ZⓈONAMACO MODERN ART
Curator: Esteban King Álvarez (Mexico City, 1986)
Almeida e Dale Galeria de Arte – São Paulo
Art of the World Gallery – Houston
Diptych Fine Arts – Mexico City
Duque Arango Galería – Medellin
Durban Segnini Gallery INC. – Miami
GALERÍA ENRIQUE GUERRERO – Mexico City
Galería de Arte Mexicano GAM – Mexico City
GALERIA JOAN GASPAR – Barcelona
LS / Galería – Mexico City
El Museo – Bogotá
Pablo Goebel Fine Arts – Mexico City
GALERIA SUR – Punta del Este
ZⓈONAMACO EJES
Curator: Direlia Lazo (Havana, 1984)
193 Gallery – Paris / Venice
AFIKARIS – Paris
The Artist Room – London
Big Medium – Austin
Boccanera Gallery – Trento – Milan
Braverman Gallery – Tel Aviv
Capsule Shanghai – Shanghai
CASA DEL BARRIO – Guayaquil
de boer – Los Angeles
Gallerie Eric Mouchet – Paris / Brussels
Furiosa – Mexico City
HESTIA – Belgrado
HOA – São Paulo
JO-HS – Mexico City
Jupiter Contemporary – Miami Beach
KOENIG2 by_robbygreif | Christine König Galerie – Vienna
Koplin Del Rio Gallery – Seattle
KRYSTEL ANN ART – Lisboa
LAGOS – CDMX / Berlin
LINSEED – Shanghai
Lyle O. Reitzel Arte Contemporáneo – Santo Domingo
Galería Mascota – Mexico City
Michela Rizzo – Venice
Micki Meng – San Fransisco
N.A.S.A.L. – Mexico City / Guayaquil
Olympia – New York
PIERMARQ* – Sydney
Quimera – Buenos Aires
REM Project – San Juan
SGR Galería – Bogotá
YAM Gallery – San Miguel de Allende
Younique – París / Lima
ZⓈONAMACO DISEÑO
Artistic director: Cecilia León de la Barra (México City, 1975)
ADDREDE – Mexico City
ADN Galeria – Mexico City / Mérida
Anfora Studio – Mexico City / Pachuca
Ángulo Cero – Mexico City
Balmaceda – Mexico City
Bandido – Puebla
Baron&Vicario – Mexico City
Carla Fernández – Mexico City
CENTRO – Mexico City
CGN DESIGN – Querétaro
Charabati Bizzarri – Mexico City
CLÁSICOS MEXICANOS – Mexico City
LA COLMENA – Uruapan
Cuchara – Mexico City
Ediciones Marea – Mexico City
FELINA – Mexico City
HECHIZOO COLOMBIA – Bogotá
IBERO – Mexico City
Licenciado Gallery – Mexico City
Marion Friedmann Gallery – London
Melanóforis – Mexico City
mob estudio – Mexico City
Mool – Mexico City
Odabashian – Miami
OLGA HANONO – Mexico City
Studio Orfeo Quagliata – Mexico City
Peca y KV Estudio – Guadalajara
Rebeca Cors – Mexico City
Sten Studio – Mexico City
Tana Karei – Mexico City
Tec de Monterrey – Mexico City
Anáhuac – Mexico City
EMERGENTE
Curators: Cecilia León de la Barra, Artistic Director of ZⓢONAMACO Diseño, Joel Escalona (Mexico City, 1986), Creative director and furniture designer creativo and Jorge Diego Etienne (Tampico, 1983), Industrial designer, creative director and advisor.
Adelaida Cortes B. – Mexico City
Alberto Monteón – Guadalajara
Andrea Ramos Gándara – Monterrey
Andres Sulkin – Mexico City
Brera Studio – Mexico City /Chihuahua
Bruno Gallegos Ortiz – Querétaro
BuRRo – León
Colectivo El Circo – Mexico City
Colectivo Trama – Mexico City
Cucu Textiles – San Luis Potosi
Ehécatl Moreno – Cuernavaca
Emilio Alvarez Abouchard – Mexico City / Morelia
Fase10 estudio – Mexico City
Francisco León – Aguascalientes
Gabriela Saadia – Mexico City
Gustavo Pacheco Herrera – Mexico City
Herm & Bleu – Mexico City
Hito MX – Chihuahua
Karen Gonzalez Camarillo – Torreón
Katia Solórzano – Hermosillo / Mexico City
Javier Reynaga – Guadalajara
La muerte tiene permiso* – Guadalajara
MANUFACTURA + Montserrat Ayala – Mexico City
Mariano Fernández González – Mexico City
May Cisneros – Monterrey / Los Ángeles
Mijali Posada – Irapuato / Mexico City
Nexo – Mexico City
Nicole Sierra Gabriel – Monterrey
Paola Valle – Mexico City
Paulina Alvarez Castro – Mexico City
Perpetua – Mexico City
Pseudónimo – Mexico City
Réplica anómala, Del interior – Guadalajara
Sama – Mexico City
Sebastián Doza l- Mexico City
Sofía Chávez – Guadalajara
William Austin – Mexico City
ZⓈONAMACO FOTO
Curator: Sara Hermann (Santo Domingo, 1969)
193 Gallery – Paris
ALMANAQUE fotográfica – Mexico City
Galería Artizar – Islas Canarias
Bockley Gallery – Minneapolis
Factoría Santa Rosa – Santiago de Chile
The House of Fine Art (HOFA Gallery) – London / Mykonos
In The Gallery – Copenhagen / Palma de Mallorca
MAÂT GALLERY – Paris
Martch Art Project – Beyoglu
Patricia Conde Galería – Mexico City
RICARDO REYES – Mexico City
SALAMATINA GALLERY – New York
Sundaram Tagore Gallery – New York / Singapore / London
Terreno Baldío Arte – Mexico City
Troconi-Letayf & Campbell – Mexico City
Younique – Paris / Lima
Galeri Zilberman Ltd. Şti. – Istanbul
ZⓈONAMACO SALÓN DEL ANTICUARIO
Curator: Alfonso Miranda Márquez (Mexico City, 1978)
Antigüedades Argandona´s – Mexico City
GALERÍA DANIEL LIEBSOHN – Mexico City
Diptych Fine Arts – Mexico City
Emilia Cohen – Mexico City
HQ Antigüedades y Coleccionables – Torreón
Galerías JG – Mexico City
MUZEION GALLERY LLC – Dallas
PACO CATALAN ANTIQUES – Mexico City
Galería Rodrigo Rivero Lake – Mexico City
SAFRA Galería – Mexico City
Verónica Fine Arts – Mexico City
Viriathus – Mexico City
Galeria Westminster – Mexico City