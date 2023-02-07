More Than 200 Galleries Will Head to Mexico City for This Year’s Zona Maco

Mexico City will soon become the center of the Latin American art scene as the premier fair Zona Maco and Mexico City Art Week kick off.

Zona Maco is set to feature a whopping 210 exhibitors from 26 different countries, with more than 50 percent of the participants coming from cities around Mexico. Last year’s edition was the first since the pandemic brought global fair hopping to a stop, and this year’s fair promises to be a true return to normal.

“We were really happy with with the amount of people who came, and the galleries were happy with with the sales,” said Juan Canela, artistic director of Zona Maco and chief curator of the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Panamá. “It was the first addition after the pandemic, so it was good.”

This year’s edition will ride the enthusiasm for Mexico City that has skyrocketed since the pandemic. And there are few Covid restrictions on travel now, ensuring more international attendees than last year.

There has also been an influx of international galleries coming to Mexico City in the last couple of years, among them Mariane Ibrahim and Morán Morán.

According to Canela, the energy being felt right now has leeched into international programming. “I think the result is that a lot of curators in US museums are focusing on programming Latin America and Caribbean artists,” he said. “There’s just more dialogue.”

Zona Maco founder Zélika García has fielded more requests than ever to host panels at the fair. In the past, the fair only hosted panels Thursday through Sunday, but this year’s edition has opened up conversations for Wednesday as well. “We don’t have any more space for anybody,” García said over a video call.

The 2023 Zona Maco exhibitor list follows below. Participants were chosen by a new selection committee that included Ben Loveless of Galerie Nordenhake, Guilherme Simões de Assis or Simões de Assis, Karen Huber of Galería Karen Huber, Lauren Kelly of Sean Kelly, Mills Morán of Morán Morán, and Teófilo Cohen of Proyectos Monclova. The fair opens on February 8.

MAIN SECTION

Galería Alfredo Ginocchio – Mexico City

ALMEIDA & DALE – São Paulo

ALZUETA GALLERY – Barcelona

ANNA ZORINA GALLERY – New York / Los Angeles

Arróniz Arte Contemporáneo – Mexico City

Galería La Caja Negra – Madrid

Cerquone Gallery – Caracas / Madrid

Galería La Cometa – Bogotá / Madrid / Medellín

GALLERIA CONTINUA – San Gimignano / Beijing / Les Moulins / Habana / Rome / São Paulo / Paris / Dubai

CURRO – Guadalajara

David Lewis – New York

DITTRICH & SCHLECHTRIEM – Berlín

Eduardo Secci Florence / Milan

GALERÍA EHRHARDT FLÓREZ – Madrid

Galeria Elvira Moreno – Bogotá

GALERÍA ENRIQUE GUERRERO – Mexico City

Galería Estéreo – Monterrey

Galería Ethra – Mexico City

GALERÍA FERNANDO PRADILLA – Madrid

GAGA – Mexico City

Galería de Arte Mexicano GAM – Mexico City

Hashimoto Contemporary – New York , Los Angeles , San Francisco

Hauser & Wirth – Los Angeles, New York , Southampton, London, Somerset, Zurich, St. Moritz, Gstaad, Menorca, Chillida Leku, Monaco, Hong Kong

Henrique Faria – New York

GALERIA HILARIO GALGUERA – CDMX

The Hole – New York / Los Angeles

JD Malat Gallery – London

Galería Karen Huber – Mexico City

Kasmin – New York

Kouri + Corrao – Santa Fe

Kurimanzutto – Mexico City / New York

Labor – Mexico City

LE LABORATOIRE – Mexico City

LGM GALERIA – Bogotá

LnS Gallery – Miami

Lundgren Gallery – Palma De Mallorca

MAIA Contemporary – Mexico City

MARC STRAUS – New York

MARK HACHEM – Paris

Matthew Brown – Los Angeles

MERKUR – Stambul

Mimmo Scognamiglio Artecontemporanea – Milan

MODERNISM INC. – San Francisco

Morán Morán – Los Angeles / Mexico City

NG Art Gallery – Panamá

NILS STÆRK – Copenhague

Galerie Nordenhake – Berlín / Stockholm / Mexico City

OMR – Mexico City

Pi Artworks – London / Stockholm

Proyecto H – Mexico City / Madrid

Proyectos Monclova – Mexico City

Galería Quetzalli – Oaxaca

Galería RGR – Mexico City

ROFA PROJECTS – Potomac/ Gaithersburg

Rusha & Co – Los Ángeles

Sabrina Amrani – Madrid

SAENGER GALERÍA – Mexico City

Sean Kelly – New York

Simões de Assis – São Paulo / Curitiba

SUMA – Tulum

Travesía Cuatro – Madrid / Guadalajara / Mexico City

VETA by Fer Francés – Madrid

Vistamare | Milano, Pescara – Milan / Pescara

YOD Gallery – Osaka/Tokyo

YUSTO / GINER – Marbella

Galeri Zilberman Ltd. Şti. – Istanbul

ZⓈONAMACO SUR

CURATOR: Luiza Teixeira de Freitas (Río de Janeiro, 1984)

Anca Poterasu Gallery – Bucharest

Aninat Galeria – Vitacura

Anna Laudel – Stambul / Düsseldorf / Bodrum

Anna Marra – Rome

ATM – Gijón

La Balsa Arte – Bogotá / Medellín

Bianca Boeckel – São Paulo

C.galeria – Río de Janeiro

DiabloRosso – Panamá

Galeria Fran Reus – Palma de Mallorca

GEM03.ART – Monterrey

GALERÍA KARLA OSORIO – Brasília / São Paulo

Madison Gallery – San Diego

Marli Matsumoto Arte Contemporânea – São Paulo

Galerie Martin Janda – Vienna

Gallery Nosco – London

Nuweland – Oosterzee-Buren

Praxis Gallery – New York / Buenos Aires

Quadra – Río de Janeiro / São Paulo

VERVE – São Paulo

Zielinsky – Barcelona / Porto Alegre

ZⓈONAMACO MODERN ART

Curator: Esteban King Álvarez (Mexico City, 1986)

Almeida e Dale Galeria de Arte – São Paulo

Art of the World Gallery – Houston

Diptych Fine Arts – Mexico City

Duque Arango Galería – Medellin

Durban Segnini Gallery INC. – Miami

GALERÍA ENRIQUE GUERRERO – Mexico City

Galería de Arte Mexicano GAM – Mexico City

GALERIA JOAN GASPAR – Barcelona

LS / Galería – Mexico City

El Museo – Bogotá

Pablo Goebel Fine Arts – Mexico City

GALERIA SUR – Punta del Este

ZⓈONAMACO EJES

Curator: Direlia Lazo (Havana, 1984)

193 Gallery – Paris / Venice

AFIKARIS – Paris

The Artist Room – London

Big Medium – Austin

Boccanera Gallery – Trento – Milan

Braverman Gallery – Tel Aviv

Capsule Shanghai – Shanghai

CASA DEL BARRIO – Guayaquil

de boer – Los Angeles

Gallerie Eric Mouchet – Paris / Brussels

Furiosa – Mexico City

HESTIA – Belgrado

HOA – São Paulo

JO-HS – Mexico City

Jupiter Contemporary – Miami Beach

KOENIG2 by_robbygreif | Christine König Galerie – Vienna

Koplin Del Rio Gallery – Seattle

KRYSTEL ANN ART – Lisboa

LAGOS – CDMX / Berlin

LINSEED – Shanghai

Lyle O. Reitzel Arte Contemporáneo – Santo Domingo

Galería Mascota – Mexico City

Michela Rizzo – Venice

Micki Meng – San Fransisco

N.A.S.A.L. – Mexico City / Guayaquil

Olympia – New York

PIERMARQ* – Sydney

Quimera – Buenos Aires

REM Project – San Juan

SGR Galería – Bogotá

YAM Gallery – San Miguel de Allende

Younique – París / Lima

ZⓈONAMACO DISEÑO

Artistic director: Cecilia León de la Barra (México City, 1975)

ADDREDE – Mexico City

ADN Galeria – Mexico City / Mérida

Anfora Studio – Mexico City / Pachuca

Ángulo Cero – Mexico City

Balmaceda – Mexico City

Bandido – Puebla

Baron&Vicario – Mexico City

Carla Fernández – Mexico City

CENTRO – Mexico City

CGN DESIGN – Querétaro

Charabati Bizzarri – Mexico City

CLÁSICOS MEXICANOS – Mexico City

LA COLMENA – Uruapan

Cuchara – Mexico City

Ediciones Marea – Mexico City

FELINA – Mexico City

HECHIZOO COLOMBIA – Bogotá

IBERO – Mexico City

Licenciado Gallery – Mexico City

Marion Friedmann Gallery – London

Melanóforis – Mexico City

mob estudio – Mexico City

Mool – Mexico City

Odabashian – Miami

OLGA HANONO – Mexico City

Studio Orfeo Quagliata – Mexico City

Peca y KV Estudio – Guadalajara

Rebeca Cors – Mexico City

Sten Studio – Mexico City

Tana Karei – Mexico City

Tec de Monterrey – Mexico City

Anáhuac – Mexico City

EMERGENTE

Curators: Cecilia León de la Barra, Artistic Director of ZⓢONAMACO Diseño, Joel Escalona (Mexico City, 1986), Creative director and furniture designer creativo and Jorge Diego Etienne (Tampico, 1983), Industrial designer, creative director and advisor.

Adelaida Cortes B. – Mexico City

Alberto Monteón – Guadalajara

Andrea Ramos Gándara – Monterrey

Andres Sulkin – Mexico City

Brera Studio – Mexico City /Chihuahua

Bruno Gallegos Ortiz – Querétaro

BuRRo – León

Colectivo El Circo – Mexico City

Colectivo Trama – Mexico City

Cucu Textiles – San Luis Potosi

Ehécatl Moreno – Cuernavaca

Emilio Alvarez Abouchard – Mexico City / Morelia

Fase10 estudio – Mexico City

Francisco León – Aguascalientes

Gabriela Saadia – Mexico City

Gustavo Pacheco Herrera – Mexico City

Herm & Bleu – Mexico City

Hito MX – Chihuahua

Karen Gonzalez Camarillo – Torreón

Katia Solórzano – Hermosillo / Mexico City

Javier Reynaga – Guadalajara

La muerte tiene permiso* – Guadalajara

MANUFACTURA + Montserrat Ayala – Mexico City

Mariano Fernández González – Mexico City

May Cisneros – Monterrey / Los Ángeles

Mijali Posada – Irapuato / Mexico City

Nexo – Mexico City

Nicole Sierra Gabriel – Monterrey

Paola Valle – Mexico City

Paulina Alvarez Castro – Mexico City

Perpetua – Mexico City

Pseudónimo – Mexico City

Réplica anómala, Del interior – Guadalajara

Sama – Mexico City

Sebastián Doza l- Mexico City

Sofía Chávez – Guadalajara

William Austin – Mexico City

ZⓈONAMACO FOTO

Curator: Sara Hermann (Santo Domingo, 1969)

193 Gallery – Paris

ALMANAQUE fotográfica – Mexico City

Galería Artizar – Islas Canarias

Bockley Gallery – Minneapolis

Factoría Santa Rosa – Santiago de Chile

The House of Fine Art (HOFA Gallery) – London / Mykonos

In The Gallery – Copenhagen / Palma de Mallorca

MAÂT GALLERY – Paris

Martch Art Project – Beyoglu

Patricia Conde Galería – Mexico City

RICARDO REYES – Mexico City

SALAMATINA GALLERY – New York

Sundaram Tagore Gallery – New York / Singapore / London

Terreno Baldío Arte – Mexico City

Troconi-Letayf & Campbell – Mexico City

Younique – Paris / Lima

Galeri Zilberman Ltd. Şti. – Istanbul

ZⓈONAMACO SALÓN DEL ANTICUARIO

Curator: Alfonso Miranda Márquez (Mexico City, 1978)

Antigüedades Argandona´s – Mexico City

GALERÍA DANIEL LIEBSOHN – Mexico City

Diptych Fine Arts – Mexico City

Emilia Cohen – Mexico City

HQ Antigüedades y Coleccionables – Torreón

Galerías JG – Mexico City

MUZEION GALLERY LLC – Dallas

PACO CATALAN ANTIQUES – Mexico City

Galería Rodrigo Rivero Lake – Mexico City

SAFRA Galería – Mexico City

Verónica Fine Arts – Mexico City

Viriathus – Mexico City

Galeria Westminster – Mexico City