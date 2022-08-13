Get Ready for School With the Best 0.7mm Mechanical Pencils of 2022

The yellow No. 2 Pencil remains as reliable for schoolwork as ever, but a mechanical pencil lets students write for hours without interruption, no matter if they tend to press down hard on the page. Never requiring sharpening, mechanical pencils also come in different designs to suit one’s personality. You can even load them with colorful leads to brighten up the page and make homework slightly more appealing (if circumstances allow). The ones we’ve chosen here all hold 0.7mm leads, a useful lead size that’s ideal for day-to-day writing and sketching, as well as less detailed technical drawing. And since 0.7mm leads are popular, refills are available in a wide range of grades, from soft to hard. With their durable construction and ergonomically designed grips, these pencils should last through many school years.

How we pick each product:

Our mission is to recommend the most appropriate artists’ tool or supply for your needs. Whether you are looking for top-of-the line equipment or beginners’ basics, we’ll make sure that you get good value for your money by doing the research for you. We scour the Internet for information on how art supplies are used and read customer reviews by real users; we ask experts for their advice; and of course, we rely on our own accumulated expertise as artists, teachers, and craftspeople.

1. Pentel Twist-Erase III Automatic Pencil This pencil comes with either a red or black barrel (unfortunately the customer does not get to choose the color), an additional long-lasting eraser, and extra leads. The HB lead (equivalent to a #2 pencil’s) creates precise dark lines when put to paper, and it won’t break easily. The pencil’s soft grip makes it comfortable to hold for hours without cramping or tiring. With a long nib so you can see what you are doing, an easy twist-up eraser, Pentel’s high-performance leads, and a sturdy body that will survive multiple refills of leads and erasers, this is our go-to pencil.

Buy: Pentel Twist-Erase III Automatic Pencil $7.45 Buy it



2. Paper Mate Clearpoint Mechanical Pencil Starter Set With this pack of three mechanical pencils, you’ll also get two extra jumbo erasers and one additional lead set. The HB lead is easily dispensed by clicking a convenient button on the pencil’s side. What’s more, the textured grip on these pencils will make for happy hands, and the erasers on these pencils will do a thorough job. Buy: Paper Mate Clearpoint Mechanical Pencil Starter… $7.49 Buy it



3. Pilot Color Eno Automatic Mechanical Pencil The candy-colored mechanical pencils in this pack of eight have rubber grips so you can keep working all day long. The leads are the same colors as the sturdy, protective barrels, making this an especially great choice for artists. They write smoothly and can easily produce different shades, though note that the leads are quite hard. The clicker functions smoothly and releases a perfect amount of lead each time—just enough to use without making you feel like you’ll snap the tip. Each features an eraser on the end, though note that some colors erase more readily than others and you might want to purchase a better quality eraser. Extra leads are available on here. Buy: Pilot Color Eno Automatic Mechanical Pencil $9.99 Buy it



4. Uni Kurutoga Mechanical Pencil This sleek pencil, with its icy blue body, offers a truly unique writing or drawing experience. It features a mechanism that turns the HB lead for you when you lift the pencil between strokes. This takes some time to get used to, but it provides for a more seamless experience. It’s ideal for students who love to draw and write without interruption, but may also be useful for those who have focus issues and don’t want to be disturbed by the need to sharpen or click their pencils. This pencil is also great for sketching, as it gives you the most control of the various weights of your lines. Buy: Uni Kurutoga Mechanical Pencil $5.78 Buy it

