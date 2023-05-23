The Best Tech Deals for Artists During Amazon Gaming Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Gaming Week runs from Monday, May 22 through Sunday, May 28, which means Amazon will be offering deals on various gaming gadgets, including computer peripherals, computer hardware, games (of course), and more. Artists, even if they are not gamers, will find some great buys on useful equipment. Here are three discounted tech products as good for the studio as they are for gaming.

Dell 34-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor

Amazon

One of the wonderful things about a really wide gaming monitor like this one from Dell is that it affords lots of room on your screen to use and arrange all of your software and computer program screens. For working with multiple programs at once, editing video content, or comfortably viewing layouts, this space-saving, 34-inch curved computer monitor may be just what you need. It has a resolution of 3440 x 1440 (WQHD) and three-sided ultrathin bezel, all of which, Dell says, “envelops you with minimal distractions.” It also has vertical alignment technology for deeper blacks and has excellent contrast. In short, it’s a very well-made, easy-to-set-up computer monitor that’s sure to help any artist or graphic designer be more productive and organized.

Acer Swift X 14-Inch Laptop

Amazon

The Acer Swift X is a very good 14-inch laptop for any artist on the go, even if he or she is not interested in gaming. It’s small and compact, just a tad over 3 pounds. But what really makes this model stand out is its power: It runs on an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor with Zen 3 core architecture, which enables it to complete tasks quickly and easily. It ships with 16GB LPDDR4X memory, an 512GB SSD (for internal computer storage), 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 dual-band 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz featuring 2×2 MU-MIMO technology, and has Bluetooth 5.2. It also has a biometric fingerprint reader (to use with Windows Hello) to securely log in. It comes with lots of connectivity, too, including a USB type-C port USB 3.2 (Gen 2), two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 2.1 with HDCP support, a headphone/microphone-in jack, and more. So if you’ve got lots of work to do—from updating your website to working on spreadsheets to using your favorite word-processing program—this Acer laptop is an excellent performer that should allow you to complete all your tasks, with time to spare.

Amazon Basics 128GB microSDXC Memory Card

Amazon

It’s easy to overlook how important memory cards are . . . until you run out of space on the card you’re using and you don’t have an extra one. That’s why this 128GB microSDXC card is a wise buy. You can use it in many devices, including smartphones, tablets, cameras, and GoPro or other action cameras to make sure you capture all your photos and audio and video clips. What’s nice about this Amazon memory card is that it’s already pretty cheap, before the discount. But this week you can save an extra 15%. So buy one—or two—to make sure you always have enough storage for your multimedia files, from installation views to video clips.