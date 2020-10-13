You Don’t Have To Be an Amazon Prime Member to Get Great Prime Day Deals on Art Supplies

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Every year, Amazon’s Prime Day offers thousands of deals on the site’s products, from electronics to books and art supplies. The shopping day usually happens in July, but this year it has been pushed back due to the pandemic; the 48-hour event starts today at 3:00 a.m Eastern time and runs through 3:00 a.m Eastern time October 15.

Prime Day has deals across all of Amazon’s categories. To get access to the deals, however, you have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber. Amazon Prime costs $12.99 a month or $119 a year. Its benefits include faster shipping on Amazon orders, discounts at Whole Foods, and access to Amazon’s streaming entertainment. Alternatively, you can pick up a free 30-day trial of Prime here in time to take advantage of Prime Day offers.

If you’re still hesitating, we’ve found plenty of great deals on art supplies that are available to nonmembers (though shipping is free for most items if you are a subscriber, which will save you even more). See our picks below!

BEST PRIME DAY DEALS FOR NONMEMBERS ON OUR FAVORITE SUPPLIES FOR ARTISTS, CRAFTERS, AND WRITERS (PRICES ACCURATE AT TIME OF PUBLICATION):

23% off Titanium White acrylic paint from Winsor & Newton

Every painter knows to keep a good supply of Titanium White on hand, and this generous 500-ml bottle of Winsor & Newton’s high-quality student-grade paint will ensure you don’t run out.

Purchase: Winsor & Newton Galeria Acrylic Paint, 500-ml bottle, Titanium White, $20.80 on Amazon.

$9.99 off Liquitex matte medium

From the biggest name in acrylic paint comes this great deal on a 16-oz bottle of matte medium, which extends acrylic color while imparting a matte finish. Popular with painters, the product is also an indispensable medium for crafting and collage.

Purchase: Liquitex Matte Medium, 16 fluid oz, $16.50 on Amazon.

35% off Astrobrights cardstock in brilliant hues

Make your artwork or message pop with Neenah’s 8 1/2 x 11” cardstock in five vivid colors, including Solar Yellow, Pulsar Pink, Re-Entry Red, Orbit Orange, and Gamma Green. Great for crafting, this printer-compatible stock is also perfect for making signs that stand out. Acid free, the paper is also FSC certified for responsible forestry.

Purchase: Astrobrights Colored Cardstock, 8.5″ x 11″, 65 lb/176 gsm, “Vintage” 5-Color Assortment, 250 Sheets, $11.30 on Amazon.

$2.38 off Canson’s Mix Media paper pads

One of our favorite papers, this premium quality, bright white paper takes dry media well, but you need to exercise caution when applying wet media like watercolors—too much liquid, and it will warp. That said, it offers a superlative surface for drawing, light washes, and block prints. And at this price, you can keep a few pads (which are wire bound and perforated for easy removal of your final artwork) on hand.

Purchase: Canson 100510929 XL Series Mix Paper Pad, 7 x 10”, 60 Sheets, 11″X14″, $6.97 on Amazon.

54% off Prismacolor double-ended markers

Prismacolor’s professional-quality dual-tipped markers have a fine nib at one end and a chisel nib at the other and are filled with richly pigmented, dye-based ink. Each pen has a single ink reservoir for color consistency when switching tips. Now less than half of its original price, this set of 12 makes a great starter set. Beware, though, you may find yourself addicted.

Purchase: Prismacolor Premier Double-Ended Art Markers, Fine and Chisel Tip, 12-Pack, $23.21 on Amazon.

$21.20 off Copic grayscale alcohol markers

Maybe you’re more of a grisaille type. If so, this 12-piece set of high-end alcohol markers in shades of gray are for you. Originally developed in Japan for manga artists, Copics feature a fine-tipped pen at one end and a chisel-tipped pen at the other, for a range of graphic and calligraphic possibilities.

Purchase: Copic Markers, 12-Piece Neutral Gray Set, $62.68 on Amazon.

25% off Uchida paper crimper

Paper crafters will love this fun paper crimper from Uchida, which imparts a corrugated texture to sheets up to 8 1/2 inches wide. Sturdier than most crimpers on the market, it will add dimension to your collages, cards, and gift wrapping.

Purchase: Uchida Corru-Gator Crimper, 8 1/2 inches, $11.98 on Amazon.

48% off Winsor & Newton sable brushes

Try not to miss this deal, which offers a saving of almost $25 on a pure sable brush from one of the world’s most reliable makers. As a bonus, it’s for one of the most usable shapes (round) and sizes (#8) of watercolor brush available. Add it to your cache of treasured tools while it’s still available.

Purchase: Winsor & Newton Professional Watercolor Sable Brush-Pointed Round #8, $26.34 on Amazon.

$6.20 off Sakura Pigma pen sets

Designed in the early 1980s, Sakura’s Pigma Micron pen has remained the best-quality technical pen in its price range. The company’s most popular pen set comes with eight pens, each with a different tip size or shape: 0.2mm, 0.25mm, 0.3mm, 0.35mm, 0.45mm, and 0.5mm, plus one brush tip and one graphic tip. Grab one pack, or several, on sale before they go out of stock.

Purchase: Sakura Pigma Micron Ink Pen Set, $16.99 on Amazon.

19% off Uni Kurutoga 0.5 mechanical pencils

Kurutoga’s top-of-the line metal mechanical pencil takes standard 0.5 leads and rotates them as you work, avoiding variations in line thickness. Amazing. An eye-catching version with a bright red barrel is on sale now for almost 20% off.

Purchase: Uni Kurutoga Advance 0.5mm Mechanical Pencil, Red Body, $14.09 on Amazon.

$8.14 off Activa CelluClay paper mache mix

This sculpting material, made from 100% recycled paper, mixes up with water and can be applied to almost any surface. Once dry, it can be sanded, painted, cut, and drilled. Great for school projects, it eliminates the need to cut paper strips and mix glue and cleans up easily with soap and water.

Purchase: Activa Products Celluclay Non-Toxic Instant Papier-Mache, 5 lb Bag, $22.60 on Amazon.

21% off Moleskine ruled notebook

The Moleskine journal, with an inner pocket for loose papers and an elastic closure, is beloved by artists and writers. This expanded version of Moleskine’s lined notebook has 400 pages and two ribbon markers and comes with a snazzy red soft cover.

Purchase: Moleskine Classic Expanded Notebook, Soft Cover, Large (5 x 8 1/2 inches), Ruled, Red, 400 pages, $22.50 on Amazon.

$18.63 off Gingher 8-inch dressmaker’s shears

These ultrasharp scissors slide through even the thickest fabric with ease. Made in Italy from forged steel, these top-of-the-line shears are true professional tools.

Purchase: Gingher 8-Inch Knife Edge Dressmaker’s Shears, $22.33 on Amazon.

26% off Eisen 2-hole handheld pencil sharpener

Never be without a reliable pencil sharpener again. Eisen sharpeners, which can accommodate both standard and colored pencils, have a German-made blade that will never let you down. Pop one or two packs into your cart, and then pop the sharpeners into drawers, backpacks, plein-air painting kits, and more.

Purchase: Eisen 2- Hole Metal Handheld Sharpener, 3-Pack, $8.72 on Amazon.