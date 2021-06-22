Quick! Get Great Deals on Art Supplies at Dick Blick

We’ve found great deals on art supplies at Dick Blick.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day, the online marketplace’s biggest sale event of the year, ends today at midnight Pacific Daylight Time. Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, but with millions of people shopping the event, many other retailers are holding online sales at the same time, hoping to get in on the action. And we’ll be honest—when it comes to niche products like art and craft supplies, you may get the best deals from vendors who specialize in them.

A family-owned purveyor of quality artists’ tools and supplies, Blick Art Materials is offering Summer Cyber Deals on selected products while supplies last.

Save 50% off list on on Winsor & Newton Promarkers

Filled with high-performance, alcohol-based ink, these double-ended markers have a chisel nib on one end, and a bullet nib on the other. The translucent colors can be layered and blended when wet; just be sure to work quickly, as the ink dries fast.

Purchase: Winsor & Newton ProMarkers, Essential Colors, Set of 48, $99.00 on Blick (ships free with today’s promo code)

50% off list on on Winsor & Newton Promarker brush markers

The same marker, but with a broad chisel nib on one end and a brush tip on the other

Purchase: Winsor & Newton ProMarker Brush Markers, Essential Colors, Set of 48, $99.00 on Blick (ships free with today’s promo code)

33% on Winsor & Newton Cotman pocket watercolor set

Winsor & Newton is known for its high-quality products, and its Cotman line of student-grade watercolors is no exception. This portable set includes one pocket brush and eight half pans in Cadmium Yellow Hue, Alizarin Crimson Hue, Ultramarine, Sap Green, Yellow Ochre, Raw Umber, Burnt Sienna, and Paynes Gray. The box doubles as a palette with plenty of space for mixing colors. Perfect for taking on the road with you this summer!

Purchase: Winsor & Newton Cotman Watercolor Set, $15.99 on Blick

35% off Daniel Smith Extra Fine Watercolor – Classic, Set of 10, 5 ml Tubes

If you prefer working with tube watercolor, this set of 10 5mm tubes of color from premium paint maker Daniel Smith is on sale for a third off. Colors include Hansa Yellow Medium, Ultramarine Blue, Quinacridone Rose, Sap Green, Imperial Purple, Quinacridone Sienna, Quinacridone Gold, Lunar Black, Cascade Green, and Pearlescent White.

Purchase: Daniel Smith Extra Fine Watercolor, Set of 10 5mm Tubes, $60.27 on Blick (ships free with today’s promo code)

30-43% off Best of Ampersand panels

This pack of three assorted panels from Ampersand, includes one panel of each of the company’ s famed Clayboard (for mixed media), Aquaboard (for watercolor and gouache), and Gessoboard (for oils) panels. The set is available in 8-by10-inch and 5-by-7-inch sizes. If you haven’t yet experimented with Ampersand’s ultra-responsive painting surfaces, now is a great time to pick up a few.

Purchase: Ampersand Panel Pack Assortment, $60.27 on Blick

65% off Princeton synthetic sable watercolor brushes

Founded over 25 years ago in Howard Kaufman’s Princeton, New Jersey, basement, the Princeton Artist Brush Company is still a family-owned business. With a well-deserved reputation for high-quality products, it may be best known for its premier synthetic brushes, including these synthetic sable brushes for watercolor. This deal is for a set of 4 brushes.

Purchase: Princeton Series 4050 Heritage Synthetic Sable Brush Set, Blick Exclusive, Set of 4, $24.95 on Blick

61% off Princeton synthetic brushes for oil and acrylic

Truly all-purpose brushes, Princeton’s Velvet Touch series of synthetic brushes can be used for acrylic, oil, or watercolor paints. This set of four short-handled brushes includes a #4 round brush, a #8 long round brush, a 3/8-inch angle shader, and a 3/4-inch wash brush.

Purchase: Princeton Velvetouch Series 3950 Synthetic Brushes, Set of 4, $19.95 on Blick

50% off Star Products portfolios

If you’re looking an economical way to store and transport your art, consider these green-colored cardboard portfolios from Star, which are similar to the company’s Red Rope portfolios (beloved by art students everywhere) but are made from %100 recycled fiber. The portfolios are not entirely rigid, but they are quite sturdy enough to keep your works safe under normal circumstances. They close with a tie, are expandable to 2 inches, and come in sizes from 9.5 by 11.75 inches to 23 by 31 inches.

Purchase: Star Products Earth-Friendly Tie Closure Portfolios, $2.10-$8.49 on Blick

50% off Blick frames

And to frame some of that art you’ll be making this summer, pick up some of these affordable, traditionally styled hardwood frames. They come in a range of finishes and each comes with a bevel-cut white-core mat, a glass face, backing, and hanging hardware.

Purchase: Blick Cambridge Plein Air Frames, $18.70-$35.29 on Blick