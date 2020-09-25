On Amazon Prime Day, We’ll Help You Find the Best Deals on Art Supplies

Every year, Amazon’s Prime Day offers thousands of deals on the site’s products, from electronics to books and art supplies. The shopping day usually happens in July, but this year it has been pushed back due to the pandemic; the 48-hour event is likely to be scheduled in mid-October. Some reports set the date at October 13 and 14, with an official announcement coming on September 27.

Prime Day has deals across all of Amazon’s categories. We can’t be sure exactly what sales will happen, but there are always plenty of discounts for electronics, particularly Amazon’s own products, including Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets, and Alexa smart speakers. To get access to the deals, however, you have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber.

Amazon Prime costs $12.99 a month or $119 a year. Its benefits include faster shipping on Amazon orders, discounts at Whole Foods, and access to Amazon’s streaming entertainment. However, you can also pick up a free 30-day trial of Prime here in time for the shopping day. Particularly while we’re all still quarantining at home, Prime Day seems like a great opportunity to pick up some materials for your art or craft practice. When the deals launch we’ll be sure to collect the most relevant products for our readers.

In the meantime, ARTnews Recommends has been publishing hundreds of guides to the best products for artists on Amazon, which can be found here. While thinking about your domestic or studio space, it might be a good time to order a wall-mounted table desk, some utility shelving, or picture hangers to install new pieces. We’ve also selected the perfect yarns for fall garments, sturdy caddies for carrying craft supplies, and books for learning everything from how to draw to how to marble paper.

Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute information on Prime Day dates and great deals for artists!