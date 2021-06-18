Spend $10 with a Small Business This Weekend and Get a $10 Credit to Use on Prime Day!

Shop small and be rewarded! Spend $10 this weekend at a small business on Amazon, and get a $10 credit toward your Prime Day purchases.

Every year, Amazon’s Prime Day offers thousands of deals on the site’s products, from electronics to books and art supplies. This year, the 48-hour event will begin at 12 a.m. PDT on Monday, June 21 and conclude at 11:59 p.m. PDT on Tuesday, June 22. To get access to the deals, however, you have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber.

Amazon Prime costs $12.99 a month or $119 a year. Its benefits include faster shipping on Amazon orders, discounts at Whole Foods, and access to Amazon’s streaming entertainment. You can also pick up a free 30-day trial of Prime here in time for the shopping day.

Through midnight on Sunday, June 20, Amazon is offering a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on products from select small businesses selling in Amazon’s store (exclusions apply). Click here for terms and conditions. Additionally, until Prime Day, U.S. Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card and Amazon Prime Store Card holders with an eligible Prime membership will earn 10% back in rewards on select purchases from small businesses.

Click here to see all participating businesses; see below for some of our favorites for art and craft supplies:

Note Card Café (for stationary)

AK-Trading (for muslin)

Bead Chest (for beads from Africa)

The Display Guys (for frames and mats)

Adabele (for jewelry findings)

Fabric Empire (for fake fur)

Rockin Beads (for Miyuki seed beads)

Firefly Craft (for heat-transfer vinyl sheets)

Thunderbolt Paper (for paper and chipboard)

Glomania (for glow-in-the-dark paints and pigments)

Artistic Industries (for modeling and ceramics clay)

Hoopologie (for hoop tape)

Alpaca Warehouse (for alpaca wool)

PMC Supplies LLC (for jewelry and metal casting supplies)

Sniggle Sloth (for rubber stamps)

Wild Herb (for soap-making supplies)

Surebonder (for glue guns and glue sticks)

