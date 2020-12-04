The Best 3-Ring Zipper Binder for Working On the Go

If you’re looking for a way to tote around all of your desk essentials, you should consider a 3-ring zipper binder. They can double as a portfolio; they have places for pads, writing implements, documents, and files; they may also have a place for your tablet, phone, or laptop, and zippered compartments to use as you wish. Some can even function as a wallet, with pockets for money and credit cards. Size, material, and design can vary quite a bit, so take a look at our top five picks and select the best one for your needs.

1. Wundermax Portfolio Made of artificial leather, this black portfolio is both presentable and practical. In addition to a detachable 3-ring binder, it has everything you need to store your office essentials, including a letter-size writing pad, three pen holders, a pocket for a tablet, six slots for business cards, and two zippered pockets. It also has an exterior pocket for quick access to important papers. The company says this product will stand the test of time, backing its words up with a lifetime guarantee. Buy: Wundermax Portfolio $26.99 Buy it

2. Executive Office Solutions Professional Business Padfolio With its two retractable handles, this 3-ring portfolio case mimics the look, feel, and practicality of the classic office briefcase, only smaller and lighter. Inside is not only a 3-ring binder, but also a large writing pad, pen and card holders, zippered compartments, and slots for your important papers. It is made of synthetic brown leather. Buy: Executive Office Solutions Professional Business… $24.99 Buy it

3. AmazonBasics 3-Ring Binder with Zipper For the student who needs to tote lots of stuff from class to class or between school and home, this zippered binder is a great choice. It has a huge capacity, with binder D-rings that measure 4 inches, plus a mesh pocket and a large folio section for loose papers and files, secured by a Velcro strap. The fabric is tear- and water-resistant, making it one of the more durable on the market, and the heavy-duty exterior zipper secures everything in place. Outside there is a handle and removable carrying strap, as well as a zippered pocket for small essentials. Buy: AmazonBasics 3-Ring Binder with Zipper $19.99 Buy it

4. Case-it Executive Zippered Padfolio This portfolio case strips it down to the basics, which is sometimes all you’re looking for. Included is a removable 1-inch 3-ring binder, a letter-size writing pad, document pockets, and slots for a phone, cards, and pens. There is also a handle along the spine for easy toting. Buy: Case-it Executive Zippered Padfolio $28.39 Buy it