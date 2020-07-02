The Best 45mm Rotary Blades for Quilting

Once you’ve found your favorite rotary cutters, you’ll have to pick up some extra blades too. A sharp blade can make all the difference in your quilting process, helping you improve accuracy, consistency, and efficiency. The lifetime of a single blade will depend on how you use it, and how frequently, but you can always prolong it by adding a drop of oil. No matter your brand of cutter, our picks will help you decide which blades are best for your needs.

1. Somolux Rotary Cutter Blades This pack of replacement blades include 10 premium Japanese steel blades that are astoundingly sharp. They fit popular rotary cutters from brands including Fiskars, Olfa, and TrueCut and cost less than the official blades from those companies. Each is capable of cutting through multiple layers of fabric, leaving clean lines with every stroke. $16.89

2. AutoToolHome Titanium-Coated Rotary Blades Made of tungsten steel coated in titanium, these blades can cut ample amounts of fabric while staying sharp. You get 10 sturdy blades that slice cleanly with a single pass and won't easily chip if you drop them. They are compatible with cutters including Cricut, Olfa, and Fiskars and come neatly stacked in a plastic case. Like many blades, they are slicked in oil to keep them from rusting, but it is still a little challenging to separate these. $17.89

3. Headley Tools 45mm Rotary Cutter Blades Headley Tools' set of blades presents an excellent value. You get 15 good-quality blades that will cost you just over $1 per blade, so you can slide on a new one whenever you begin a new project. This is a fitting choice for classrooms, quilting circles, or other group settings, as the blades can fit many popular 45-millimeter rotary cutters, including those by Fiskars, Olfa, and Martelli. While these blades don't have the same longevity as Olfa's product, they will cut through most fabrics with ease and without snagging. $18.99

4. Kisswill Rotary Blades If you like to make decorative cuts, we recommend Kisswill's set of replacement blades, which arms you with a number of cutting effects. In addition to seven regular rotary blades, you get two different wheels that create perforations and one that cuts in wavy lines. Each is made of fine Japanese steel to cut through multiple layers of fabric. They fit cutters like Fiskars and Olfa with a little bit of wiggle room; this prevents the blade from rotating as smoothly as other blades might, but you will still be able to achieve neat cuts without having to go over the same spot twice. $14.89

