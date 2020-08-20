The Best Acetate Sheets for Artists and Confectioners

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Used for everything from birthday cards to chocolate making to overhead projectors, Acetate sheets are a transparent, flexible, ultra-versatile material with a wide range of purposes. It can be used for birthday cards, window projects, overlays, stencils, laser prints, appliques, and cake and mousse collars. To identify the perfect product for your project, it’s important to do your research. To help you out, we’ve rounded up a selection of the best acetate sheet products we could find.

1. Grafix Acetate Pad These transparent acetate sheets measure 9 by 12 inches and come in a pad for easy organization and storage. They are manufactured from wood pulp and are 100 percent biodegradable and compostable. You get 25 sheets per pad. Buy: Grafix Acetate Pad $10.35 Buy it

2. Oasis Supply Acetate Sheets At 16 by 24 inches, these sheets are the biggest in our roundup, though they can be cut to any size, and come 10 sheets to a pack. Especially useful for making chocolates, molding mousses, and collaring cakes, this 4.75-gauge, food-grade acetate is thick enough for most home confectioners’ and bakers’ needs (though please note it is not oven safe). Buy: Oasis Supply Acetate Sheets $17.99 Buy it

3. Hygloss Products Acetate Sheets This bulk option includes 100 acetate sheets measuring 8.5 by 11 inches, making it a great choice for educators looking to stock up for the school year. Especially great for overhead projector use as well as art and craft projects, these sheets have quick-dry properties that allow smear-free dry erase marks and convenient stacking. Resistant to heat and light, these precision-cut sheets are acid-free. Buy: Hygloss Products Acetate Sheets $27.08 Buy it

4. Cricut Acetate Sheets These 12-inch square acetate sheets come six to a pack. They are compatible with all Cuttleback and Cricut cutting machines, so you can achieve custom dimensions with ease. Ultra-transparent and durable, these sheets are a great choice for embossing, stamping, painting, and much more. Buy: Cricut Acetate Sheets $7.99 Buy it