The Best Acid-Free Tissue Paper for Maintaining An Archive

Any proper archive, even a casual one in your home, should be maintained with the help of acid-free paper. The lack of acid prevents these protective sheets from reacting with objects such as paintings, drawings, documents, photographs, and garments, helping to preserve their quality, strength, and color over time. Although they might all look the same, acid-free tissue papers do have differences, and it’s important that you pick the right kind for the materials you are preserving and for the length of time they will be stored. Our reviews of the best acid-free tissue paper, below, will help you choose.

1. TheLinenLady Acid Free Archival Tissue Ann Christine, better known as the Linen Lady, takes preservation seriously. For years she has been selling this high-grade archival tissue carefully formulated for long-term storage and protection. Carrying a satisfying sheen, these white sheets are thin enough to easily fold and crumple, but they aren’t prone to tearing. They are also nonbuffered, which means they are pH-neutral and won’t tarnish silver, while also safe to use with animal-derived materials like silk and wool. You’ll pay a premium for these sheets, but they’re worth it. Buy: TheLinenLady Acid Free Archival Tissue $18.86 Buy it

2. Flexicore Packaging Tissue Paper If you want to aid a bit of flair to your storage solutions, consider this acid-free option, which comes in more than a dozen vibrant colors. It’s an eye-catching way to store trinkets or to wrap work that you’re sending off to customers, but for long-term protection, you’ll probably want to invest in an upgrade. These sheets are quite thin, so you have to be extra careful when handling them to avoid accidental rips. Buy: Flexicore Packaging Tissue Paper $9.69 Buy it

3. Colors of Rainbow Kraft Tissue These sheets are made entirely out of recycled papers sourced from Forest Stewardship Council–certified producers. Although sheer, they are sturdy but not stiff; you can easily manipulate the tissue without tearing it. This makes them ideal for packaging items you’ve crafted or using in decorative arrangements, but note that for long-term storage, only the “kraft” color (among dozens of other available hues) is acid-free. The sheets come in a neatly folded bundle so they remain crisp until ready for use. Buy: Colors of Rainbow Kraft Tissue $9.86 Buy it

4. Lineco Acid-Free Tissue Lineco’s archival-quality products are tried and trusted, and its tissue is a consistent top pick of artists. Durable and translucent, these white sheets are buffered, which means they are treated with an alkaline solution that helps prevent acid migration to the tissue itself. They are well suited for paper ephemera, from photographs to documents to archival clippings, but should not be used with protein- or vegetable-based materials, nor with certain prints such as cyanotypes. These are high-quality sheets that can withstand manipulation without ripping. Because they are thin, they also don’t take up a lot of space in storage boxes. Buy: Lineco Acid-Free Tissue $15.18 Buy it