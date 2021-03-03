The Best Acrylic Frames for Displaying Your Artworks

UPDATED (ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED MAY 12, 2020 5:04 PM)

One of the most important and exciting parts of creating art is putting it on view for everyone to see. With so many options for framing photos, prints, and drawings, it can be difficult to choose the right fixture for your work. Here’s a guide to some of the best acrylic frames for walls and tabletops that will enable you to create a great viewing experience for audiences at home and in the gallery.

1. Niubee Collage Picture Frame This easily assembled frame that accommodates four 5 x 7-inch inch photos or small works on paper is perfect for showcasing art in your home or at your next exhibition. Vertical and horizontal pieces can be displayed in this frame, which can rest on a table or hang on a wall. What’s more, it is made with UV-resistant materials that help keep your artworks from fading. The frame, which comes in black or white, also features anti-rust hardware that won’t wear down over time. Keep your artworks secure and vibrant in this top-notch frame. Buy: Niubee Collage Picture Frame $36.99 Buy it

2. Original Magnet Frame by Canetti Canetti got in the framing game with the dream of a frameless frame—a way of displaying photos that did not in any way distract the viewer from the photo itself. Their original self-standing magnet frame achieves that ideal: it is simply two thick panes of acrylic glass attached to one another by two magnets in opposite corners. The magnets are small but strong enough to hold even the thickness of an ID card. The frame comes in a variety of sizes; the 5-by-7-inch version is popular because it can hold 5-by-7-inch photos or 4-by-6-inch ones with a clear border. Buy: Original Magnet Frame by Canetti $29.00 Buy it

3. MCS Bent Acrylic Picture Frame To really keep the focus on your image, these minimal frames provide the protection of acrylic without a single frill. The bent edge is stable but doesn’t take up much space. The angle of the frame is slight but perfectly positions the image to be viewed from a slight height, like your line of vision if the frame were sitting on your desk. Many size variations are available in either vertical or horizontal orientations. Buy: MCS Bent Acrylic Picture Frame $13.99 Buy it

4. Picture Perfect Collection Double Picture Frame For another self-standing option, consider this affordable double frame, which comes in packs of 6. The frame doesn’t take up much space and has slots that are easy to slide photos into but that still keep your precious memories secure. Buy: Picture Perfect Collection Double Picture Frame $15.00 Buy it