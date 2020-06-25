The Best Acrylic Rulers for Sewers and Quilters

Rulers have been around for millennia. Early civilizations made them out of ivory, wood, and copper, but today acrylic is the way to go, especially if you’re a recreational or professional sewer or quilter. Rulers help you to gauge straight lines, mark precise angles, and take accurate measurements. Acrylic ones are useful for their transparency, allowing you to read markings and see your fabric as you measure. Acrylic rulers come in many forms, so make sure you choose the right product by browsing our selection of the best, below.

1. Fiskars Acrylic Ruler Fiskars is a dependable brand for quality tools. This 6-by-24-inch ruler is ideal for cutting fabric strips or squares right from the bolt thanks to its length. Marked with 30-, 45-, and 60-degree indicators, this ruler makes it easy to cut precise angles. And with its 3-millimeter thickness, it is super sturdy and built to last. Buy: BUY NOW Buy it

2. Arteza Quilting Ruler Whether you’re working with light or dark fabric, this ruler’s got you covered. Its grid is printed in both black and lime green, so you’ll always be able to read the measurement markings, no matter your fabric choice. This ruler measures 6.5 by 24 inches and has a thickness of 1 millimeter. It features mirrored angle markings with diagonals on both sides, making it easy for both right- and left-handed sewers to use. And with its ½-inch seam allowance on both the right and left sides, you’ll always get a precise cut and a clean seam. Buy: BUY NOW $22.99 Buy it

3. Westcott Beveled Clear Ruler Westcott’s 12-inch ruler, sold in a pack of 12, measures down to the 16th of an inch. It is made with beveled edges to facilitate a smear-free mark. Laminated for durability, this ruler is long lasting and sturdy. The zero centering scale allows easy pattern making and symmetrical marking. Buy: BUY NOW $2.64 Buy it

4. Omnigrid Nonslip Quilter's Ruler This slender ruler measures 2.5 by 12.4 inches and is printed with a yellow and black grid to ensure easy visibility. Featuring 60-, 45-, and 30-degree indicators, it helps you cut and mark at precise angles. And it stays in place while you work, thanks to its special nonslip backing. Buy: BUY NOW $14.72 Buy it