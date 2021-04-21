The Best Action Camera Cases for Securing Your Device On the Go

Action cameras, the most famous of which is the GoPro, are built to withstand all the conditions of outdoor and extreme sports. Impacts, weather, water, and anything else that would spell the end for a traditional high-quality camera, an action camera takes in stride. For that reason, it’s a great tool for video artists and documentarians. But even though they’re tough, you can’t just throw them in your bag. You need a good camera case, especially if you’re looking for a compact way to pack your charger and other accessories. Keep everything safe, organized, and accessible with one of the action camera cases recommended below.

1. Lowepro ViewPoint CS 80 Even the most gear-heavy action shooter will be pleased with this weather-resistant bag from Lowepro. It fits multiple cameras plus accessories like chargers and batteries. Cords and other small items are held in place by the plentiful elastic straps on the inside of the top flap. Memory cards have special slots protected with a hook-and-loop flap. And the padded storage sections not only have movable dividers but are pocketed for even more secure storage. Buy: Lowepro ViewPoint CS 80 $44.95 Buy it

2. HSU Carrying Case If you have just one camera or are looking for a compact carrying case, try this hard-shell option. At lest than 5 by 7 by 2.6 inches, it securely fits any GoPro camera (and most other brands) plus a charger, extra batteries, and cords in its lightweight protective foam base and zippered mesh pouch. Throw it in a backpack or attach it to a belt via the convenient carabiner loop; the water-resistant outer shell will keep everything safe and dry in most situations without much added weight. Buy: HSU Carrying Case $12.99 Buy it

3. Smatree Waterproof Hard Case Some situations will require a fully waterproof case, not just a water-resistant one: boat trips and rainforest excursions that may encounter extended adverse weather are a couple of examples. This compact hard-shell case, measuring 5.5 by 9.6 by 2.8 inches, is waterproof and airtight. These qualities also make it great for long-term or seasonal storage, since dust and dirt have no chance of getting in. Buy: Smatree Waterproof Hard Case $25.99 Buy it

4. GoPro Casey Case If you’re acquainted with professional cases for DSLR or mirrorless cameras, this carrier will look familiar. It has the same adjustable padded dividers and sturdy but flexible tricot lining. The shell is semi-rigid and weather resistant; at roughly 9 by 6 inches and just under 4 inches deep, it can hold enough gear to keep you fully supplied no matter what the situation calls for. While the case is from GoPro, and therefore intended for GoPro cameras, the adjustable storage makes it a practical choice for most other brands as well. Buy: GoPro Casey Case $48.84 Buy it