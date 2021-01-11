The Best Adaptive Drawing Tools for Comfort and Support

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Artists who need extra support with fine motor skills, hand strength, and extra control while working reach for adaptive drawing tools. These reduce the frustration of needing strength and precision to grip pens, pencils, or brushes, only to discover that one’s hands won’t respond as needed. These adaptive tools support artists’ hands as they work, providing extra control and support during art making.

1. Special Supplies Egg Pencil Grips Artists with weak hands find these soft, squishy grips a wonderful addition to their pencils, pens, and brushes. Special Supplies egg grips are ergonomically designed to fit comfortably within hands for effortless control. Easy to grip, they improve control and fine motor skills. Colorful and fun, young artists enjoy using them. They are durable and may be easily removed for continued use. The cushioned foam is fun to squeeze, a good alternative for those with sensory issues. Not just for pencils and children: these also work well with pens, paintbrushes, crochet hooks, styluses, and more! They also may protect hands from callouses. Buy: Special Supplies Egg Pencil Grips $10.99 Buy it

2. Sammons Preston Universal Art Tool Holder This universal art tool holder is designed for artists with diminished hand strength. The soft, nylon cuff straps securely onto both the right and left hands with Velcro. Its “L” brush holder pivots into place and holds brushes, pens, and pencils. The holder’s wide handle may be held between two fingers or may be guided by the movement of the artist’s arm, providing leverage and control with tools as artists work. Made from high-quality materials, the holder will not fall apart over time, and it adjusts with hands as young artists grow. Buy: Sammons Preston Universal Art Tool Holder $25.00 Buy it

3. STABILO Multi-Media Watercolour Pencils Teachers need durable, engaging art supplies for students at all ability levels. STABILO’s pencils are fun and versatile: use them as colored pencils, watercolors, and wax crayons. Artists developing fine motor skills or with small or weak hands can easily grip these jumbo pencils. Their thick ten-millimeter leads feature creamy, zingy pigments that apply in opaque, saturated lines. The pencils and leads are sturdy, and they write on most smooth surfaces, including paper, fabric, glass, and metal. Educators love that artists use these with ease; students love making art with them. This set also includes a sharpener and brush. Buy: STABILO Multi-Media Watercolour Pencils $39.97 Buy it

4. Ring-pen Ultra Grip Support Designed to hold art tools, including pens, pencils, and brushes, the Ring-Pen Ultra grip easily slides on tools and fingers for extra support for when artists are unable to independently grasp. The right-handed grip is made from sturdy plastic and comes in three sizes: small, medium, and large. Slide your pen, pencil, or brush into the grip and then slide it onto your hand. The grip gives extra support, allowing artists to create with fine details, more control, and greater comfort. Buy: Ring-pen Ultra Grip Support $15.50 Buy it