The Best Adhesive Removers for Eliminating Tough Residues

Adhesive removers are designed to get rid of residues left by glue, oil, wax, grease, and other tricky messes that can be difficult to remove with standard cleaners. With most adhesive-remover formulas being either citrus-, soy-, or solvent-based, you will want to select a product that is safe for use on your intended surface yet strong enough to break through the sticky residue you are trying to remove. Our picks below will help you find the best adhesive removers for your cleaning needs.

1. Goo Gone Original Liquid Surface Safe Adhesive Remover A highly regarded name in adhesive removers, this citrus-based product is the preferred choice for household use. Designed to easily get rid of the pesky residues left over from pricing labels and tape as well as crayon, glue, and glitter messes from busy crafting sessions. Safe for hard surfaces, carpeting, and clothing, this liquid remover is easy to use and will restore most surfaces to their original condition. Buy: Goo Gone Original Liquid Surface Safe Adhesive… Buy it

2. 3M General Purpose Adhesive Cleaner A heavy-duty solvent cleaner softens stuck-on residues making them easier to clean. Removes wax, adhesive, grease, oil, tar, sap, and bugs. A great choice for automotive use, this remover is safe on cured paint, vinyl, fabrics, and glass. As with most aerosol cleaners, this one is best to use in a well-ventilated area. Buy: 3M General Purpose Adhesive Cleaner $18.00 Buy it

3. Elmer's Sticky Out Adhesive Remover Perfect for classrooms. This adhesive remover from a well-known glue brand is an ideal choice for cleaning up rubber cement, crayons, oil paint, slime, and other craft-supply messes. Made without harmful solvents, this natural citrus formula soaks into sticky residues to wipe away clean. Buy: Elmer's Sticky Out Adhesive Remover $7.85 Buy it

4. un-du Original Formula Remover Loved by scrapbookers, this acid-free and photo-safe remover gently peels off stickers and labels so they may be re-stuck somewhere else. This formula comes in an all-in-one removal system with an attached scraper to easily peel off stickers. Works well to cleanly remove tape adhesives, gum, grease, tar, and wax, without leaving any oily residues. Buy: un-du Original Formula Remover $22.43 Buy it