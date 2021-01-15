The Best Air Purifiers for Artist Studios and Workspaces

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

For artists who use fume-emitting paints or solvents, an air purifier is a must. It can also be a game changer for those working in wood, plaster, or plastic who might release fine particles of material while crafting their projects. And no matter what media you use, if you’re an artist with allergies or sensitivity to airborne pollutants, focusing on your work can be hard if you can’t breathe. Whether you want a purifier that can move around with you or stay put and treat a whole room, one that emits a calming white noise or is nearly silent, we have recommendations. Peruse our picks, below. (Please note that no air purifiers have been tested against Covid-19).

1. Coway Mighty Air Purifier Coway’s purifier is a perfect mix of efficacy, portability, and affordability. The 18-inch-tall unit is unobtrusive and can easily be unplugged and moved around to be closer to the source of contamination. While it advertises itself for rooms up to 361 square feet, it works in larger spaces as well (albeit not as quickly or as thoroughly). Buy: Coway Mighty Air Purifier $223.45 Buy it

2. Blueair 211+ Air Purifier At under 2 feet tall, the Blueair 211+ air purifier isn’t impossible to move around, but you won’t have to—it achieves superior purification in rooms as big as 540 square feet. Its three-step particle and carbon filter fully cleans the air roughly every 12 minutes; what’s more, the machine is Energy Star® rated for its low energy consumption. Buy: Blueair 211+ Air Purifier $298.99 Buy it

3. Honeywell HPA300 Air Purifier For large art studios, Honeywell’s certified HEPA HPA300 purifier is another impressive option. The sizeable appliance has been proved to capture almost all airborne particles and chemicals in rooms up to 465 square feet, circulating the air five times an hour. With its four cleaning levels and an auto-off timer, you can adjust the purifier according to your needs as they vary project by project. Buy: Honeywell HPA300 Air Purifier $225.99 Buy it

4. Guardian Technologies Germ Guardian This 22-inch-tall tower purifier uses a pre-filter and charcoal filter, like many others, but it also uses UV-C light technology to kill airborne pathogens and decompose odor molecules. It circulates air up to four times an hour and is Energy Star–certified as efficient in rooms up to 167 square feet. Buy: Guardian Technologies Germ Guardian $84.99 Buy it