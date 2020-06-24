The Best Appliqué Scissors For Guaranteed Precision

In appliqué work, details matter. Jagged edges or uneven shapes are easy to spot and can throw off the effect of an entire piece. It is also all too common, when focusing on shaping your fabric to perfection, to accidentally trim your background layer. To ensure accuracy and prevent mistakes, you need a trusty pair of scissors. There are many on the market designed explicitly for appliqué work, and our picks below will help you decide which one to add to your tool kit.

1. Gingher Inc Silver Scissors Gingher has long been a brand trusted by dressmakers and textile artists, who sing praises of its premier shears that last for years. Its duckbill scissors, which allow precise and controlled cutting, are a top-of-the-line tool that is well suited for both beginners and experienced appliqué crafters. The curved blade is very thin and protects the lower layer of fabric as the super-sharp top blade trims away excess material—a design that enables you to cut extremely close to your stitches without any miscues. Unlike regular scissors, these also feature a slightly offset handle that introduces a subtle lift to improve the angle of your hand as you cut. Buy: BUY NOW $24.99 Buy it

2. Tula Pink Hardware Appliqué Scissors Even with your average duckbill scissors, it can be difficult to access small areas. This pair, which measures 4 inches long, is perfect for intricate detail work, with a mini curved blade that can maneuver in tight corners. The blade features micro serrations to provide good tooth so your fabric won’t slip, and it leaves clean edges free of frays. These scissors’ smaller size does not provide the most comfortable grip for people with large hands, but they will still find it usable. This pair is also finished in a gorgeous rainbow sheen that will make it stand out in your sewing kit. Buy: BUY NOW $14.99 Buy it

3. ToolUSA Appliqué Scissors This pair of scissors is an economical pick that is particularly well suited for those who are new to appliqué or aren’t certain if duckbill blades are right for them. A fraction of the cost of Gingher’s product, these scissors perform nearly as well, with a razor-edged blade and paddle-shaped one that lifts away fabric so you can cut with confidence along your stitches. The tip doesn’t have the same longevity as Gingher’s, but for users who don’t do a great deal of appliqué work, it will do an excellent job without breaking the bank. Buy: BUY NOW $8.60 Buy it

4. ThreadNanny Appliqué Scissors This nice-quality 6-inch tool stands out for its ergonomic design. Its finger holes are smooth and attached to handles that bend slightly away from each other, which provides greater comfort. You can use these scissors for long periods and twist them at all sorts of angles without experiencing cramping. As for their performance, they cut smoothly and allow you to be certain that you are snipping away just the right amount of fabric every time. Buy: BUY NOW $15.49 Buy it