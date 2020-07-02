The Best Architectural Scales for Extreme Precision

Whether you’re an architect, artist, or student, a ruler will always be an important tool to have on hand. Depending on your needs, it may also be necessary to have an architect’s scale with various units of measurement. These are the best rulers for precision and accuracy in your blueprints, floor plans, and geometric works on paper.

Arteza 12-inch Triangular Architect Scale This 12-inch professional-grade architect's ruler is made with extreme accuracy. The aluminum tool has three color-coded sides and six different measurement scales to provide total precision no matter what you're designing; it will give you lines crisp and clean, and the numbers are clear and easy to read. Sharp corners on this tool make drawing angles and other features simple. Whether you're an artist creating a geometric work or an engineer planning out a skyscraper design, this ruler will fit the bill.

PRO ART Triangular Scale Architects need not fear breaking the most important tool in their kit with this shatterproof plastic ruler. Black numbers and measurement markers stand out on this 12-inch white ruler, making all your calculations speedy and straightforward. The triangular-shape instrument provides all needed measurement units that apply to your practice. Every architect and designer needs a trusty ruler they can rely on, and this might be the one for you.

Architectural Scale Ruler With laser-etched numbers and measurement markings that won't fade away over time, this scale was forged for ultimate visibility and clarity. The three-sided tool with a robust anodized aluminum core is also engineered to be durable and long-lasting. It leaves no room for error in a field that values accuracy and precision. It's the ideal scale for architecture students, teachers, and working professionals alike.

NOKKO Architectural and Engineering Scale Ruler Set This set of three rulers will prepare you for any design project on which you choose to embark. The group includes an architect scale, an engineer scale, and a standard metal ruler, all of which have laser-etched numbers and measurement markers that will remain clear and readable for years. Since the scales are made of sturdy solid aluminum, they will withstand impact and moisture without damage. Ideal for drafting and drawing, the scale rulers use the imperial scale, while the stainless-steel ruler has both imperial and metric markings, plus a conversion table on the back.