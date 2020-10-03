The Best Art Tissue for Decoupage and Other Crafts

Lightweight and easy to manipulate, art tissue is suitable for use by all ages and adaptive to a wide range of craft applications. It is available in two distinct varieties—bleeding and colorfast. Bleeding tissue is designed to release its color when moistened, allowing it to be used for watercolor and dying techniques, whereas colorfast tissue holds its color even when used with wet glue, making it ideal for mosaic and decoupage projects. Our picks below will help you find the best art tissue for your project needs.

1. Pacon Assorted Color Tissue Pack A water-soluble bleeding art tissue is a low-mess alternative to using paint or dye. Just wash or spray with water to create beautiful layered watercolor effects and dyed fabrics. Also suitable for paper sculptures and decorative projects, this tissue paper is durable enough to withstand folding, cutting, and wrinkling without tearing. Pack includes 100 12-inch by 18-inch sheets in 25 assorted colors. Buy: Pacon Assorted Color Tissue Pack $6.99 Buy it

2. Colorations Bleeding Art Tissue Easy to blend and layer, this bleeding tissue paper releases its color when wet with water, glue, or other mediums, for a magical painting effect. In an assortment of 10 vibrant colors, this pack of 50 12-inch by 18-inch sheets can be used for collage, stained glass projects, and paper flowers. Buy: Colorations Bleeding Art Tissue $11.93 Buy it

3. Hygloss Products Bleeding Tissue Assortment This pack of 50 12-inch by 18-inch sheets of bleeding tissue paper comes in a rainbow of vibrant colors. Suitable for ages three and up, this bleeding tissue paper is loved by teachers for being versatile and easy to use. A cleaner alternative to paints, this water-soluble tissue paper may be used on paper, fabrics, canvas, wood, or clay, to create colorful blended textures. Buy: Hygloss Products Bleeding Tissue Assortment $8.21 Buy it

4. Naler Art Tissue Paper This delicate and soft colorfast tissue paper is easy to tear and shape. The 8-inch by 11-inch sheets are too small to use for gift wrap but are a suitable size for creating lightweight paper flowers or tearing and using in mosaics and decoupage projects. This pack of 200 includes an assortment of 20 colors. Buy: Naler Art Tissue Paper $9.49 Buy it