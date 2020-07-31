The Best Artist Drawing Boards for Drafting and Sketching

More portable than a drafting table and larger than a clipboard, a drawing board is an essential item for draftspeople of all levels. Drawing boards keep your drawing paper securely clipped to a hard sketching surface. Slip one into a portfolio for travel, and prop it up in your lap or lay it on a table for drawing. Boards come in a variety of materials including Masonite, plastic, wood, and resin. Whether you’re looking for a flat board or an option with an adjustable angled top, we’ve got you covered. Browse our selection of the best drawing boards below.

1. Martin Universal Design Drawing Sketch Board Measuring 20 by 26 inches, this portable sketch board is our top pick. It is made of high-quality resin, chosen for its light weight and durability. The board’s six-position adjustable stand allows you to tilt this board to a variety of angles, and its two clamps clip your work to the surface. At the back of the board is a handle for easy transport. Buy: BUY NOW $39.98 Buy it

2. U.S. Art Supply Wood Drawing & Sketching Board Crafted from beechwood and finished with natural oil, this adjustable drawing board is a quality choice. With six adjustable settings, the board can be tilted from flat all the way up to an 80-degree angle. The board measures 26 by 21 inches, so there’s ample surface area for you to work on. It comes equipped with a pencil-holding ledge and a drafting T square. Buy: BUY NOW Buy it

3. Jack Richeson Sketch and Drawing Clipboard Though this drawing board isn’t adjustable, its traditional design is tried and true. It is made of sturdy wood and measures 23 by 26 inches. Use the double spring-loaded clips and heavy-duty rubber band to keep your work secured and the cut-out handle for convenient carrying. Buy: BUY NOW $25.20 Buy it

4. U.S. Art Supply Artist Sketch Tote Board Made of tempered hardboard, this product is lightweight and durable. It measures 18 by 18 inches, a bit smaller than other options, making it a good choice for travel and field painting. A simple design, it features double clips, a cut-out handle, and a thick rubber band.